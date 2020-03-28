Want to learn some simple life hacks that are quick, easy and saves time? Lo and behold, presenting some smart ideas that will make your life easier and convenient. Here are 16 amazing life hacks that will come in handy:

1. Paint one side of the earphones. You won’t have to worry about which one is left and which one is right.

2. Use the binder clip to unclutter your desk.

3. Put a magnetic strip in your drawer for your hair clips, so that you never lose one.

4. Put frozen nuggets in the oven for a minute and then toast them in the toaster. Instant snacks, instantly ready!

5. To remove a shopping cart use a key instead of a coin.

6. If you don't have an iron, use a pan to iron clothes.

7. This hack will definitely stop your cat from attacking your precious plants.

8. A fork can be used as a cooling pad for your laptop.

9. If you have a small sink, this trick will come in handy.

10. Use the binder clip to squeeze that last bit of your toothpaste.

11. Put a rubber band on the top of your steaming hot pan of soup. This way, it won’t spill.

12. You can use your old landline’s cord to make a mobile phone holder.

13. You can use this trick to carry around bags in a crowded bus or metro.

14. This is an ingenious way to water all your plants at once.

15. Chopsticks can be very useful, not just for eating, but for some good old ‘jugaad’.

16. This is an easy and quick hack to make a Christmas tree.

Can’t wait to try these, right?