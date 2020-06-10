Putting a country with a population of 1.3 billion under lockdown is not a piece of cake. But under circumstances such as a global pandemic, the country did try to adapt to it for 3 months.

However, even though these 3 months of complete lockdown was torturous and difficult for us humans, nature actually took a sigh of relief during this time.

Debjyoti Saha, who is a comic, illustrator, and animator addressed how nature's long overdue vacation is finally over as humans step out of their homes and neglect all rules of social distancing.

In the small clip he talks about how despite the constant rise in the cases, us humans have come back to our old habits. Whether it is all those times of not following public rules.

Or the fact that we all have rushed to the nearest beaches or stuck for hours in a traffic jam which again has led to alarming pollution levels.

In his video, Debjyoti indicated how climate change is super real and the outcome was in front of our eyes and maybe if we don't pay attention to it now, we'll have to payback.

The world faced earthquakes, floods, supercyclones, extreme forest fires, and locust infestations back to back in the past three months. Sadly, it seems like this is just the beginning. And honestly, we deserve it.

People commented on this video and shared how this harsh reality gave them goosebumps :

You can check the entire video out here.