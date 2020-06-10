Putting a country with a population of 1.3 billion under lockdown is not a piece of cake. But under circumstances such as a global pandemic, the country did try to adapt to it for 3 months.
However, even though these 3 months of complete lockdown was torturous and difficult for us humans, nature actually took a sigh of relief during this time.
Debjyoti Saha, who is a comic, illustrator, and animator addressed how nature's long overdue vacation is finally over as humans step out of their homes and neglect all rules of social distancing.
In the small clip he talks about how despite the constant rise in the cases, us humans have come back to our old habits. Whether it is all those times of not following public rules.
Or the fact that we all have rushed to the nearest beaches or stuck for hours in a traffic jam which again has led to alarming pollution levels.
In his video, Debjyoti indicated how climate change is super real and the outcome was in front of our eyes and maybe if we don't pay attention to it now, we'll have to payback.
The world faced earthquakes, floods, supercyclones, extreme forest fires, and locust infestations back to back in the past three months. Sadly, it seems like this is just the beginning. And honestly, we deserve it.
People commented on this video and shared how this harsh reality gave them goosebumps :
You can check the entire video out here.
Korona. The End. Sound on🔊 As the world reopens three months after the global lockdown, it marks the end of nature's long-overdue vacation. In only a matter of months, while we stayed locked in our homes, nature bloomed and remarkably recovered from the years of problems we burdened it with. As the world went silent, we could hear the birds again even in the densest of urban life. The air felt cleaner, the animals returned to their true environment without anyone to bother, the world seemed like a happier place. But as humans step outside again, their urge to fulfill everything they'd missed out on is at an all-time high. As the number of cases surge, people have had enough of this social distancing. We rush outside for a jog, a smoke, head to work and plan our travel destinations without a care. Guess it's time for nature to go back in it's cage. Or maybe not. Maybe it's time for payback. 2020 has already become a year to remember. Climate change is real. The world faced earthquakes, floods, supercyclones, extreme forest fires, and locust infestations back to back in the past three months. Sadly, it seems like this is just the beginning. And honestly, we deserve it. We humans are scared of the wrong virus. We humans ARE the real virus. Music - What a Wonderful World by the Legend, @_louis_armstrong_ #animation #2danimation #animatedseries #indiananimation #korona #coronavirus #corona #covid_19 #unlock #nature #mothernature #environment #socialdistancing #supercyclone #climatechange #climatecrisis #globalwarming #india2020 #2020 #wonderfulworld #peace #biodiversity #natural #calamity #wearethevirus #dontbestupid #artoftheday #artistoninstagram #animatorsoninstagram