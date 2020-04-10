Doctors are now front line soldiers in this battle against an invisible enemy, Coronavirus. They are working beyond their capacity. So, to deal with stress, exhaustion, and sadness, they have come up with a unique solution: dance it off.
1. An Iranian nurse dancing with a lively human spirit
As the #CoronaVirus outbreak has spreads, Iran's health care workers are under enormous pressure.— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 29, 2020
They deserve our admiration for their hard work.
They can also create joy out of a dismal situation. A video showing an Iranian nurse dancing with a lively human spirit. pic.twitter.com/f5dOkRDyvh
2. An Iranian medical staff dances like there's no tommorow
While the #CoronaVirus spreads all over Iran claiming hundreds of lives, Iran's admirable healthcare workers are overwhelmed and under a lot of pressure.— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 3, 2020
Some of them are sending their dancing videos to show their human spirit.
By the way, dancing is forbidden in Iran. pic.twitter.com/2y0hlqX5we
3. Give it up for Iranian medical staff dancing on their traditional music.
Another great video of Iranian medical staff treating coronavirus, strained & intimidated, dance to keep spirits up. #كرونا pic.twitter.com/26FBqiGFsE— Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) March 5, 2020
4. Doctors and nurses of Israel's Ichilov hospital have made this incredible dance video. Yay!
5. Healthcare workers in Madrid channel their inner Beyonce to fight the pandemic in style.
Healthcare workers dancing at a hospital in Madrid.❤️— FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) April 8, 2020
pic.twitter.com/fpf9BgWjgR
6. Can't shake hands, but these amazing healthcare professionals know how to dance off their feet
7. Dr. Jason Campbell (also known as “Tik Tok Doc”) and team channel their dancing talent to cheer up everyone.
Dr. Brandon Togioka and the Labor & Delivery nurses taught me a new TikTok today— Hit Yo Baby Rollie! #TikTokDoc #RollieChallenge pic.twitter.com/U1dfLB21lC— Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell, MD (@DrJCoftheDC) April 9, 2020
8. Dancing to boost the team's morale and mental health . Wah Doctor Ji Wah
View this post on Instagram
It’s Tik-Tok Sunday everyone! The ORIGINAL Swab Squad, #levelingup entering into this new week. 🏥 🏥 Friendly disclaimer- we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. 🏥 🏥 This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times. #together #wegotthis
9. What could be better than a doctor dancing to cheer up COVID-19 patients
Doctors and nurses are dancing to cheer up patients suffering from the coronavirus...♥️♥️🥰— FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) April 3, 2020
pic.twitter.com/NceVCs2PHJ
10. Dr. Saddam Hussain is dancing with COVID-19 patients in Punjab, Pakistan.
Beautiful Scenes in DHQ Muzzafargarh, Dr Saddam Hussain dancing with #COVIDー19 Patients to cheer them up. ♥— Ahmad Baig (@MAhmedbaig) April 10, 2020
BIG SALUTE To our front line Warriors--Doctors, Nurses, medical staff, helpers, Everyone! 👏
pic.twitter.com/Zjzya77Y2h
11. NHS medical staff are enjoying a beautiful moment
Flatten the curve - help us stop the spread of #coronavirus by staying at home when possible, reduce contact with others outside of your household and wash your hands regularly. Indoors dancing is fine - just do it a few metres apart preferably with Personal Protection Equipment pic.twitter.com/MJNOUmj16I— DBTH Trust (@DBH_NHSFT) March 21, 2020
12. Emergency Room Medical Staff relieving stress with a little dance
Kaiser Emergency Room Medical Staff relieving stress with a little dance . It’s been an intense few weeks caring for an abundance of patients and they charge on and in some cases keep dancing . #kpix5#COVID19 #kpixtogether #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/XQDKAazEpu— Juliette Goodrich (@JulietteKPIX) April 8, 2020
13. Britain's NHS staff are winning hearts in style.
The spirit of NHS staff is absolutely astonishing ❤️— NHS Million (@NHSMillion) March 20, 2020
Please RT if you’re proud.
WE WILL BEAT THIS!
pic.twitter.com/BpQsq3bdD0
14. Medical staff in Wuhan, China dancing on Beyonce's track
Front-line medical staff dancing to Beyoncé in Wuhan China, the country’s epicenter for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/WoktPc96Tk— DEXTÉR 🍋 (@BeyhiveDexter) March 21, 2020
15. Many medical staff in Iran have accepted the dance challenge and the results are astonishing
Life goes on in #Iran despite #CoronaVirus fears— Iran (@Iran) March 4, 2020
Iranian medical staff widely joins dancing challenge to combat the #COVID19 outbreak.#dancechallenge pic.twitter.com/tXLv5kGIVP
16. Iranian doctors and medical staff keeping their spirit high through dance
#Iran: Fighting #COVID19, Iranian doctors and medical staff have kept their spirt high dancing a jig. pic.twitter.com/5GcA69MBui— Khosro Kalbasi (@KhosroKalbasi) March 3, 2020
17. Patients and medical staff in Wuhan entertained themselves by dancing at a makeshift hospital
#coronavirus patients and medical staff in Wuhan entertained themselves by dancing at a makeshift hospital to fight against virus. Hundreds of patients were led by medical staff to a square in the hospital to exercise and dance, which some hope will be helpful for their recovery. pic.twitter.com/DeVlEGwX2t— DD India (@DDIndialive) February 11, 2020