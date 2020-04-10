View this post on Instagram

It’s Tik-Tok Sunday everyone! The ORIGINAL Swab Squad, #levelingup entering into this new week. 🏥 🏥 Friendly disclaimer- we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. 🏥 🏥 This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times. #together #wegotthis