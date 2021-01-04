Remember Ahmed Shah? The cute Pathani kid who got popular as the Peeche Dekho boy.
He's made another video and this time he's wishing everyone a Happy New Year along with his two brothers Abubakar and Umer. However, this time little Umer stole the show.
In the video which has gone viral now, Ahmad wishes everyone a happy new year. But his brother Umer drops a bar of chocolate while the camera is rolling. The kid then goes into a dilemma about whether to pick up the packet or not. But after a few seconds, he cutely picks up the packet.
The boy with the candy tho ..😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/SgPuENqqyv— Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) January 2, 2021
Twitter is in awe of the little kid and his cuteness.
He didn't want to spoil the video by picking it up but gave up eventually 😂😍😍 #cute— Peculiar (@Always_Peculiar) January 2, 2021
Dropping New Years resolutions like that boy with the candy https://t.co/GwnLsB3LVj— Bismah Malik (@bismahmalik) January 3, 2021
At the end he collected courage and picked up 😀😂— Imam Nazre (نظرے امام) (@inazreimam) January 3, 2021
Made my day 👍— A Short Story (@TMandalorean) January 3, 2021
Cutest! The dilemma of the boy on the left 😂❤️ https://t.co/YGtxLLSBH4— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 3, 2021
This video totally made our day.