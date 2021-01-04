Remember Ahmed Shah? The cute Pathani kid who got popular as the Peeche Dekho boy.

He's made another video and this time he's wishing everyone a Happy New Year along with his two brothers Abubakar and Umer. However, this time little Umer stole the show.

In the video which has gone viral now, Ahmad wishes everyone a happy new year. But his brother Umer drops a bar of chocolate while the camera is rolling. The kid then goes into a dilemma about whether to pick up the packet or not. But after a few seconds, he cutely picks up the packet.

The boy with the candy tho ..😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/SgPuENqqyv — Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) January 2, 2021

Twitter is in awe of the little kid and his cuteness.

He didn't want to spoil the video by picking it up but gave up eventually 😂😍😍 #cute — Peculiar (@Always_Peculiar) January 2, 2021

Dropping New Years resolutions like that boy with the candy https://t.co/GwnLsB3LVj — Bismah Malik (@bismahmalik) January 3, 2021

At the end he collected courage and picked up 😀😂 — Imam Nazre (نظرے امام) (@inazreimam) January 3, 2021

Made my day 👍 — A Short Story (@TMandalorean) January 3, 2021

Hahaha!! Struggle is real :) https://t.co/ie9V0pq2cd — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash07) January 3, 2021

Cutest! The dilemma of the boy on the left 😂❤️ https://t.co/YGtxLLSBH4 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 3, 2021

This video totally made our day.