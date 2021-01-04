Remember Ahmed Shah? The cute Pathani kid who got popular as the Peeche Dekho boy.  

He's made another video and this time he's wishing everyone a Happy New Year along with his two brothers Abubakar and Umer. However, this time little Umer stole the show. 

In the video which has gone viral now, Ahmad wishes everyone a happy new year. But his brother Umer drops a bar of chocolate while the camera is rolling. The kid then goes into a dilemma about whether to pick up the packet or not. But after a few seconds, he cutely picks up the packet.    

Twitter is in awe of the little kid and his cuteness. 

This video totally made our day. 