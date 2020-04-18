From weird sleeping schedules to even weirder eating habits, there are a lot of things we all are going through together during this lockdown. 

So naturally, acne is bound to happen with all these lifestyle changes. 

Source: Skin Kraft

But a Tik-Tok user named sierrastyles found an easy hack for those stubborn pimples and it actually worked. 

In the video, she recommended using a raw potato and taping it with a band-aid or a tape over the pimple overnight. 

And it worked like magic. 

@sierrastyless

Share to save a life...😲 ##fyp ##skincare ##acne ##stress ##stayhomestaystrong ##keepingbusy ##xyzbca ##remedy ##yourewelcome ##girlcode ##girlsoftiktok

♬ original sound - sierrastyless

While a lot of people couldn't believe that it actually worked, some thought this trick was sort of shady. 

comments
Source: Tik Tok

While potatoes are said to reduce dark spots and brightens skin, we don't really know if this trick is 100% efficient. Looks like you gotta try it to know it since you have the time now. 