From weird sleeping schedules to even weirder eating habits, there are a lot of things we all are going through together during this lockdown.

So naturally, acne is bound to happen with all these lifestyle changes.

But a Tik-Tok user named sierrastyles found an easy hack for those stubborn pimples and it actually worked.

In the video, she recommended using a raw potato and taping it with a band-aid or a tape over the pimple overnight.

And it worked like magic.

While a lot of people couldn't believe that it actually worked, some thought this trick was sort of shady.

While potatoes are said to reduce dark spots and brightens skin, we don't really know if this trick is 100% efficient. Looks like you gotta try it to know it since you have the time now.