If you've watched Money Heist then there's a huge possibility that the catchy tune of Bella Ciao would've been stuck in your head for a very long time. And an Indian musician by the name of Poojan Sahil made sure to bring this tune back into our lives but with a twist.

The artist has come up with a Punjabi rendition of this popular song in a bid to show support to the protesting farmers against the new farm laws.

"Thwaade inn kaale, kaatil kaanoonan,

Da ikoyi jawab : wapas jao"



Bello Ciao - Punjabi version

Watch: https://t.co/1B2oCoPfio#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/sE0DYCOmof — Poojan Sahil (@poojansahil) December 17, 2020

The song by the name of Wapas Jao was just uploaded yesterday and has garnered over 30,000 views on YouTube already. It asks the centre to take back farm laws and show some clippings from the protests.

Mitti de kad kad vichon hai aundi

Ae hi gunj hai zaalim wapas jao

This revolutionary song has already gone viral and is being praised by netizens.

The farmers have been protesting against the farm laws for 23 days now after many failed meetings with the government.

Listen to the entire song here :