The ongoing farmers protests against the farm laws is one of the biggest protests we've seen in recent times. Various images showcased a large contingent of police officials at different entry points using lathis, water cannons etc at farmers to stop them from entering the capital.

However, these farmers since Friday have been allowed to enter New Delhi and permitted to hold protests at Nirankari ground in Burari. They have not only maintained peace but have showcased gestures that have rekindled our faith in humanity and made us believe that these farmers truly have a heart of gold.

In this viral video from Karnal, farmers fed freshly cooked food and water to police officials who were in their uniforms and riot gear.

Feeding those who stood to stop the farmers march. This is being Punjabi. pic.twitter.com/K6eMmnCHTM — Devinder Sharma (@Devinder_Sharma) November 28, 2020

Similarly, there are images of farmers providing water to cops who used lathis to stop them from entering the capital.

Farmers distribute food to police officials after the tiring protests.

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, farmers protesting at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) were offering prayers and distributed 'prasad' to policemen and among themselves.

Farmers cooking food on the road to feed their fellow pupils.

Pictures taken near Punjab-Delhi border where farmers cook food on roads to feed the needy and themselves.

These farmers are the backbone of our economy. They are the hands that feed us and we only hope that the government listens to them and arrives at a solution that is in their best interest.