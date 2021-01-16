Elon Musk recently became the richest man in the world after Tesla stocks skyrocketed. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani has been sitting atop the throne of richest man in India for a while now. Comparing the wealth of these two men is like a battle between titans, so let the fight commence!

1. Elon Musk's net worth is currently over $185 billion.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth is $76.5 billion, down from $90 billion earlier in 2020.

2. Elon Musk's homes combined would sell for $100 million.

Meanwhile, Ambani's Antilia alone is worth $2 billion, though he owns other homes as well.

3. Elon Musk's most expensive car was a McLaren F1 worth $1 million, which he consequently crashed.

Mukesh Ambani's most expensive car is the Rolls Royce Phantom Series VIII EWB, worth $1.8 million.

4. Elon Musk made $20 million an hour since January of last year. Mukesh Ambani made $12 million per hour during that time.

5. Elon Musk owns a Gulfstream G650ER private jet worth $70 million.

Mukesh Ambani owns a Boeing Business Jet II worth $73 million, as well as a private jet for 8-12 passengers worth $43.4 million.

6. Elon Musk's SpaceX is worth a massive $100 billion, according to a valuation From Morgan Stanley.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd is valued at $92 billion.

So it's understood that both these men are extremely wealthy. But the most important question is - which of them has a solid gold toilet?