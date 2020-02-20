Welspun India's CEO Dipali Goenka was recently seen tapping her feet on Prabhu Deva's famous song Muqabla in her office. The video which emerged on Tuesday has amassed a lot of admiration from people.
Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture @DipaliGoenka #welspun. pic.twitter.com/B6LAd2u3tr— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 18, 2020
See what Twitter has to say about it:
It’s so so nice way to connect our own people. Salutations to @DipaliGoenka for her out of the box way to motivate other entrepreneurs particularly women 😊👍— SUNIL PATODIA (@scpatodia) February 19, 2020
Salutations to @hvgoenka Sir for bringing this masterpiece 🙏
शानदार दीपाली जी... ऐसे तरीको से थकावट अवसाद आस पास भी ना आए....— राकेश कुमार (@rakeshkumar212) February 19, 2020
If this fun happens on a weekday, can't imagine the madness at the office party 👍— Vipul Shah (@vips1031) February 19, 2020
Well done @DipaliGoenka Hope others learn 🙏
She is the real brand ambassador for her organisation. 👏— Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) February 19, 2020
I want to join Welspun🙏🙂— Chanchal Agarwal (@Chanchal0707) February 18, 2020
Genrally it’s employee dance to boss tunes here they are dancing with the boss ☺️— Prashant Joglekar💡🇮🇳 (@ideabound) February 19, 2020
@DipaliGoenka ..always an inspiration and an exemplary leader and boss— SARANIK GHOSH (@Saranikg) February 18, 2020
Indian Corporates are changing!👍🏻@DipaliGoenka, CEO of @TheWelspunGroup While Creating Enthusiasm among Employees at Work Place!! 👏 https://t.co/k69J0kaRQU— Sourav Dutta (@souravduttahere) February 19, 2020
Awesome! It would be pleasure to work with such organizations where there is fun.— Rudra (@sagarrhr) February 19, 2020
दिल तो बच्चा है जी।— DrAnimesh Pandey (@DranimeshP) February 19, 2020
Shandar madam-- breaking the taboo.
Happier the employees, higher the productivity. This video is setting some new goals for working spaces.