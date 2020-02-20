"There will be decorum to follow and a boss will give orders" is how we have always looked at workplaces, however, Welspun's CEO seems to have found a new way... A better way!

Welspun India's CEO Dipali Goenka was recently seen tapping her feet on Prabhu Deva's famous song Muqabla in her office. The video which emerged on Tuesday has amassed a lot of admiration from people. 

See what Twitter has to say about it: 

Happier the employees, higher the productivity. This video is setting some new goals for working spaces.