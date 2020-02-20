"There will be decorum to follow and a boss will give orders" is how we have always looked at workplaces, however, Welspun's CEO seems to have found a new way... A better way!

Welspun India's CEO Dipali Goenka was recently seen tapping her feet on Prabhu Deva's famous song Muqabla in her office. The video which emerged on Tuesday has amassed a lot of admiration from people.

Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture @DipaliGoenka #welspun. pic.twitter.com/B6LAd2u3tr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 18, 2020

See what Twitter has to say about it:

It’s so so nice way to connect our own people. Salutations to @DipaliGoenka for her out of the box way to motivate other entrepreneurs particularly women 😊👍



Salutations to @hvgoenka Sir for bringing this masterpiece 🙏 — SUNIL PATODIA (@scpatodia) February 19, 2020

If this fun happens on a weekday, can't imagine the madness at the office party 👍



Well done @DipaliGoenka Hope others learn 🙏 — Vipul Shah (@vips1031) February 19, 2020

She is the real brand ambassador for her organisation. 👏 — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) February 19, 2020

I want to join Welspun🙏🙂 — Chanchal Agarwal (@Chanchal0707) February 18, 2020

Genrally it’s employee dance to boss tunes here they are dancing with the boss ☺️ — Prashant Joglekar💡🇮🇳 (@ideabound) February 19, 2020

Everybody would love to have such a CEO😍😍😍 — Babita Dimpy Kashap (@DimpyBabita_t) February 19, 2020

@DipaliGoenka ..always an inspiration and an exemplary leader and boss — SARANIK GHOSH (@Saranikg) February 18, 2020

Indian Corporates are changing!👍🏻@DipaliGoenka, CEO of @TheWelspunGroup While Creating Enthusiasm among Employees at Work Place!! 👏 https://t.co/k69J0kaRQU — Sourav Dutta (@souravduttahere) February 19, 2020

Awesome! It would be pleasure to work with such organizations where there is fun. — Rudra (@sagarrhr) February 19, 2020

दिल तो बच्चा है जी।

Shandar madam-- breaking the taboo. — DrAnimesh Pandey (@DranimeshP) February 19, 2020

Surely it's a great gesture n effort. Shows about openness and willingness of the CEO to be felt one of them, connect and make everyone feel good .Role or leaders is to inspire and engage. I wish we could have such leaders — Universe (@universe_speak) February 19, 2020

Happier the employees, higher the productivity. This video is setting some new goals for working spaces.