Whether you’re in high school, or in college, you don’t really work too hard on your friend situation. Friends just kind of happen and Friendship Day is one of those wonderful times of the year when you can honour the bond of friendship. You can go back to the times spent with your buddies in school and college, the crazy pranks and the unending laughter. You are probably all set with a pack of colourful friendship bands, so why not pair them up with some quirky and unexpected gifts? Check out the list below:

1. The toilet-shaped coffee mug

For that one friend of yours who thinks binge watching movies with a cup of hot coffee and a pack of cigarettes is a solution to everything.

2. The official bullshit button

For that one friend of yours who thinks the grass is always greener on the other side because it is fertilised with bullshit.

3. The ultimate selfie toaster

For that one friend of yours who often forgets what he looked liked five minutes ago and therefore, clicks a selfie to know the answer.

4. The inflatable sumo suit

For that one friend of yours who eats a lot and doesn’t get fat.

6. The not-so-classic face mug

For that one friend of yours who forgets every time that he is on a diet and then prays for a miracle to happen. It can hold drinks and snacks as well.

7. The uber cool Minion-shaped pen drive

For that one friend of yours who is so nerdy that he eats pie on a Pi day.

8. The yeh dosti hum nahi todenge poster

For that one friend of yours who is so crazy about Bollywood that he may opt for watching DDLJ while his girlfriend is insisting on sex.

9. The ultra-cute pet hoodie

For that one friend of yours who doesn’t get enough of sharing pet related GIFs on social media.

10. The colourful toothpaste head

For that one friend of yours whose teeth are so yellow that the traffic slows down when he smiles.

11. The tic tac toe shot glasses

For that one friend of yours whose house is THE den for all others.

12. The artistic 3D printing pen

For that one friend of yours who is still stuck with crayons and water colours. You can draw in mid-air with this magical pen.

13. The soothing pickle lip balm

For that one friend of yours who always saves your chapped lips from having a bad time when you’re keen on eating chilly chicken.

14. The professional giver of no fucks pencil set

For that one friend of yours who swears a lot.

15. The specially-designed transparent weight for books

For that one friend of yours who brings a book to a house party because the invitation said BYOB.

Just want to say that it doesn’t take much effort to take time out of your busy schedule and call your mates. Happy friendship to y’all.