Ever since the world went to shit and everything started being extra-sucky (basically since the start of 2020), there's been a renewed focus on the disparity and the injustice caused by the world's wage gap. There's a tragic divide between how the poor are viewed and treated as opposed to the rich, even if it's regarding the exact same thing. To that end, someone asked a very pertinent question on Twitter.
What’s considered trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich?— Ana Samways (@AnaSamways) June 6, 2016
It might not seem like something groundbreaking at first, but the question actually has a lot of substance. And the answers truly highlight just how disturbing society's treatment of the poor is, when compared to the rich.
Stealing. Poor people will be thrown in jail for stealing bread but CEOs are praised for profit margins from wage theft. https://t.co/2PTJ33ma4l— Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) July 23, 2020
Daytime drinking. State subsidised housing. Not paying taxes. Rips in your jeans. Having a small telly. Having a big telly. Having a telly. Not having a telly. Having a day off from doing anything. Manicures. Drugs. Having a dog. Being thin. Not being thin. Literally EVERYTHING. https://t.co/S9PavUcKSN— Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) July 23, 2020
Not paying taxes. https://t.co/oZOPRPV8bk— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 22, 2020
Doing drugs https://t.co/6vg3PEA59B— Ri (@riannarevanche) July 22, 2020
Not paying your debts https://t.co/M2KlN6rFzu— Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) July 22, 2020
Posing for naked pictures.— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 22, 2020
Tax fraud.
Using your government job for personal gain.
Criminal friends.
Fathering children by 3 or more women.
Getting jobs for your geifter children and in-laws.
Relatives airing your dirty laundry.
Canned beans. https://t.co/VVhRNMXNAO
day drinking, speaking two languages, hard drugs, tax avoidance https://t.co/LYmPlEyRAf— cinnamon apple (@konylishious) July 22, 2020
Government assistance. https://t.co/AXYTGw72NZ— Jessica Cisneros (@JCisnerosTX) July 22, 2020
Not working. https://t.co/Mb6R6hqyQ3— Kashana (@kashanacauley) July 22, 2020
Not paying for things. https://t.co/eGWz9wyiUP— Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) July 23, 2020
Simple clothes https://t.co/yzCJ7KFwe3— Jai Cabajar (@jaicabajar) July 23, 2020
Making your own booze https://t.co/Q8G0qOqysm— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) July 23, 2020
Hair extensions https://t.co/lgaJrg9VLG— #PriscillaSlater Died In Police Custody (@FeministaJones) July 23, 2020
Betting on horses https://t.co/9MWqBpK4yv— chaps (@UncleChaps) July 23, 2020
being an artist. https://t.co/FtPD1i0qY2— Peppa Pig Hate Account (@JRYussuf) July 23, 2020
Clearly, the underlying, and sometimes overt discrimination that the poor face just because of a lack of means is not lost on everyone. What's needed now is a greater understanding and rectification of the situation.