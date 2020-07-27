Ever since the world went to shit and everything started being extra-sucky (basically since the start of 2020), there's been a renewed focus on the disparity and the injustice caused by the world's wage gap. There's a tragic divide between how the poor are viewed and treated as opposed to the rich, even if it's regarding the exact same thing. To that end, someone asked a very pertinent question on Twitter.

What’s considered trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? — Ana Samways (@AnaSamways) June 6, 2016

It might not seem like something groundbreaking at first, but the question actually has a lot of substance. And the answers truly highlight just how disturbing society's treatment of the poor is, when compared to the rich.

Stealing. Poor people will be thrown in jail for stealing bread but CEOs are praised for profit margins from wage theft. https://t.co/2PTJ33ma4l — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) July 23, 2020

Daytime drinking. State subsidised housing. Not paying taxes. Rips in your jeans. Having a small telly. Having a big telly. Having a telly. Not having a telly. Having a day off from doing anything. Manicures. Drugs. Having a dog. Being thin. Not being thin. Literally EVERYTHING. https://t.co/S9PavUcKSN — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) July 23, 2020

Not paying your debts https://t.co/M2KlN6rFzu — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) July 22, 2020

Posing for naked pictures.

Tax fraud.

Using your government job for personal gain.

Criminal friends.

Fathering children by 3 or more women.

Getting jobs for your geifter children and in-laws.

Relatives airing your dirty laundry.

Canned beans. https://t.co/VVhRNMXNAO — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 22, 2020

day drinking, speaking two languages, hard drugs, tax avoidance https://t.co/LYmPlEyRAf — cinnamon apple (@konylishious) July 22, 2020

Not paying for things. https://t.co/eGWz9wyiUP — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) July 23, 2020

Making your own booze https://t.co/Q8G0qOqysm — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) July 23, 2020

Hair extensions https://t.co/lgaJrg9VLG — #PriscillaSlater Died In Police Custody (@FeministaJones) July 23, 2020

being an artist. https://t.co/FtPD1i0qY2 — Peppa Pig Hate Account (@JRYussuf) July 23, 2020

Clearly, the underlying, and sometimes overt discrimination that the poor face just because of a lack of means is not lost on everyone. What's needed now is a greater understanding and rectification of the situation.