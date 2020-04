One of the most important senses is the sense of smell. Just by a certain smell, our mind can evoke numerous emotions, experiences and memories from the past. Sometimes this sense works even when there is no smell, like while looking at a picture.

Let’s see how many of these images you can actually smell just by looking at them:

01. Vicks Vaporub

02. Fevicol

03. Plasticine Clay

04. Ink Pot

05. These Erasers

06. New School Books

07. Boomer Chewing Gum

08. Coffee Bite

09. Kismi Bar

10. Rasna

11. Mortein Coil

12. Dettol

13. Boroline

14. Clinic Plus

15. Parachute Oil

16. Petrol

17. Boro Plus

18. Johnson's Baby Cream

19. The Chlorine in Swimming Pool

20. Crayons

21. Crazy Balls

22. Nycil

23. Freshly Sharpened Natraj Pencil

24. Koosh Ball

25. New CD Cover

26. This toy gun

27. The smell of its plastic cover

28. That phenyl which looked like milk and every hospital had that smell

29. Freshly roasted moongfali

30. White Shoes Polish

31. Permanent marker

32. Milo

33. This bindi that was in the vanity box of every Indian Maa

34. Cricket Rubber Ball

35. Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish

36. Liril

37. Keo Karpin

38. Vicco Turmeric