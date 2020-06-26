We love our biscuits, don't we? So, I'm sure those plain biscuits coated with sugar on them is something we all truly relish.

And how weird is it that most of them are called 'Nice' biscuits, right? Well, why am I particularly interested in those baked sugar-coated goodies is because there has been a huge debate.

A debate about how you pronounce these traditional ‘Nice’ biscuits? Now, these 'Nice' biscuits have a lot of desi alternatives, but they originally came from Australia.

In fact, these are available in some really 'niche' bakeries. Geddit? Geddit?

So, anyway coming back to the point. A Twitter user asked the brand to settle the debate once and for all and let everyone know how to pronounce these goodies. Well turns out our whole life has been a lie!

The whole world has been pronouncing it wrong. This is how you pronounce it... drumroll... 'Niece' or 'Neece'.

WHAAAT?

Hi Bruno, thank you for your query. Nice biscuits were named after the city in the South of France and pronounced the same as that city. They have been part of the Arnott's range since 1922. — Arnott's Biscuits (@ArnottsBikkies) June 23, 2020

After this not so 'nice' revelation, Twitter had a lot of comments (and puns)

Yes, it’s obvious because they’re not nice. — Jazzy Jack 🎹 (@JazzyEsq007) June 25, 2020

“Neice” biscuits, but no idea why!! — Lisa B (@LisaBreuer1) June 25, 2020

A nice clarification — Sammy Liddell (@sammyliddell929) June 25, 2020

It can be confusing because Nice biscuits can also be very nice. — NobleNorthernMan #NoLivesMatter (@NobleNorthern) June 25, 2020

We've got some not so 'nice' feelings about this, but we're going to keep it to ourselves.