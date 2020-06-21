Zakir Khan perfectly explains how a father-offspring relationship often gains a better understanding with time. As a child you might not understand why your dad is not around or why is he always so tired to spend time with you.
But as you step into adulthood and come across the hardships of life, you have a different kind of respect for your parents.
Guilt-struck, you then start realising that somewhere between the race of providing for the family and fulfilling your dreams, your dad's main goal in life just becomes to see you happy and give you the best of everything.
They never complain or say a word but you start acknowledging and recognising all the things they've done for you and the unspoken sacrifices they've made. All of a sudden everything seems to be enough.
So, in a heartfelt appeal, he urges people to take out a few hours today and bond with their fathers over their experiences. He also requests all the fathers to befriend their children and share everything with them.
Watch the entire heartwarming video here: