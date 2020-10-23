Cheating in a relationship is quite common these days and while it is hard to pinpoint a cheater, a little knowledge of astrology and zodiac signs can come in handy to understand an individual's unique traits and inherent tendencies.

Take a look at this list below, if you are wondering what your partner's sun sign says about his/her tendencies to be unfaithful and to know which sun signs are most likely to cheat in a relationship.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is known for its action, aggression and sexuality. Arians look for adventure and thrill in everything they do, which is why, they might end up making decisions impulsively. Also, Arians tend to have a short attention span, so they often get bored in long-term relationships.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis tend to lead a life of two personalities without knowing as their sign itself symbolises duality of Twins. In short, Geminis need freedom and flexibility to be happy. And, because they have a tendency to do things simultaneously they sometimes, wish to explore multiple relationships to see which suits them the best. They're generally clever and quite good with hiding reality too so you may never know what they've been up to.

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22)



Libras are social and chatty in nature . But, their sign itself symbolises balance which means they often look for satisfaction outside committed relationships. They also seem to be indecisive at times which is why, they tend to get caught due to their own messy lifestyle. The only way to keep a Libra loyal is to keep them satisfied mentally, physically and emotionally.

4. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are hard to grasp sometimes and this gets in the way of striking a healthy relationship with them because they don't like compromises. They always tend to seek more and that's why they are likely to cheat on their partners, out of habit. Also, they tend to look for companionship outside their relationship as an act of rebellion against an overly clingy or intrusive partner.

5. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is another zodiac sign that symbolises duality. Pisceans love exploring polarities and they look for someone who is opposite to them. But, when things don't turn out to be the way they want, they look for better options. The only way to have a loyal Piscean is to be empathetic and gentle with them.

6. Cancer (June 20- July 22)

Cancerians are sentimental and compassionate by nature but, they aren't really good with dealing with conflict. When they are hurt, they tend to lash out and when that happens they might end up doing something harsh to get back at you and this includes cheating.

7. Leo (July 22- August 22)

Leos have fiery personalities and they love drama. They love being the life of the party but when things don't go their way, they tend to get disheartened. Needless to say, they like attention which is why, if they don't feel appreciated and loved they tend to move on and look for someone who can give them all the attention.

8. Sagittarius (November 21- December 21)

Sagittarians are extroverted by nature and they are most likely to leave a relationship if they feel the grass is greener on the other side. When they commit to someone it should be worth while, interesting, exciting and mysterious, otherwise, they may look for other options.

PS: If you are in a relationship with anyone of these zodiac signs, please don't assume they are cheaters without any proof.

There are a lot of factors that contribute to being unfaithful and one's zodiac is just a way to understand an individual's personality better. All humans are capable of cheating regardless of their zodiac sign so relax.