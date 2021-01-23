Looking for something easy on the pocket to make your house look like a million bucks? We've handpicked our favourite items that look way more expensive than they actually are:

1. Test Tube Planter

This adorable planter adds a simple minimalistic look to any corner of your house.



Price: ₹450 Buy it here.

2. Boho Wall-Hanging

A small macrame wall hanging to add sophistication to an another wise boring wall. You can hang this on your door or over your bed.





Price: ₹350

Buy it here.

3. Wooden Cutlery Holder

Your boring table needs a little something extra? This cutlery stand will definitely catch the eye of your guests.





Price: ₹500

Buy it here.

4. A Sofa Throw

Tired of how your sofa looks? You can change its appearance drastically by adding a throw that matches your decor and makes your seating area look fancy.





Price: ₹499

Buy it here.

5. White Golden Rimmed Dessert Plate

Available in white, black and pink, these golden rimmed plates can be used as centre pieces on a boring table or on your dressing table to house trinkets.





Price: ₹350

Buy it here.

6. Marble Tea Light Holder

A pair of these marble tea light holders accompanied by a bottle of wine, make for a great table setting.





Price: ₹225

Buy it here.



7. Furry Pink Rug

Imagine stepping on this first thing when you wake up? Not only is it great for your soul but also looks extremely nice in pictures.





Price: ₹499

Buy it here.

8. Ceramic Dipping Cone

Perfect for your fries, breadsticks and sauce. If you're someone who loves entertaining guests then this is a must have.





Price: ₹280

Buy it here.

9. Gold Glass Wall Photo Frame

Hang this on your bedroom wall to add some colour and treasure fond memories.





Price: ₹425

Buy it here.

10. Handcrafted Wooden Coaster

These coasters will look great next to a coffee table book when you click your next Instagram picture.





Price: ₹499

Buy it here.

11. Vintage Grids

These grids can be used to pin memos, small plants or even just polaroids. A great looking, useful addition to your work desk.





Price: ₹349

Buy it here.

12. Golden Fork & Spoon Set

Available in different colours, this fancy fork and spoon set will make your instant noodles taste X10 fancier.





Price: ₹450

Buy it here.

13. Gold Flaked Kulhar

Sip on tea in luxury with this kulhar textured with a rippled surface and 24 carat gold Marigold petals.





Price: ₹450

Buy it here.

14. Macrame Knitted Cushion Cover

It is subtle and classy, and will match your decor no matter what the colour scheme may be.





Price: ₹400

Buy it here.

15. Wooden Floating Shelf

Use this for potted plants or your candles and photo frames and add a little bit of colour to your empty wall.





Price: ₹330

Buy it here.



Time to get shopping!