Looking for something easy on the pocket to make your house look like a million bucks? We've handpicked our favourite items that look way more expensive than they actually are:
1. Test Tube Planter
This adorable planter adds a simple minimalistic look to any corner of your house.
2. Boho Wall-Hanging
A small macrame wall hanging to add sophistication to an another wise boring wall. You can hang this on your door or over your bed.
3. Wooden Cutlery Holder
Your boring table needs a little something extra? This cutlery stand will definitely catch the eye of your guests.
4. A Sofa Throw
Tired of how your sofa looks? You can change its appearance drastically by adding a throw that matches your decor and makes your seating area look fancy.
5. White Golden Rimmed Dessert Plate
Available in white, black and pink, these golden rimmed plates can be used as centre pieces on a boring table or on your dressing table to house trinkets.
6. Marble Tea Light Holder
A pair of these marble tea light holders accompanied by a bottle of wine, make for a great table setting.
7. Furry Pink Rug
Imagine stepping on this first thing when you wake up? Not only is it great for your soul but also looks extremely nice in pictures.
8. Ceramic Dipping Cone
Perfect for your fries, breadsticks and sauce. If you're someone who loves entertaining guests then this is a must have.
9. Gold Glass Wall Photo Frame
Hang this on your bedroom wall to add some colour and treasure fond memories.
10. Handcrafted Wooden Coaster
These coasters will look great next to a coffee table book when you click your next Instagram picture.
11. Vintage Grids
These grids can be used to pin memos, small plants or even just polaroids. A great looking, useful addition to your work desk.
12. Golden Fork & Spoon Set
Available in different colours, this fancy fork and spoon set will make your instant noodles taste X10 fancier.
13. Gold Flaked Kulhar
Sip on tea in luxury with this kulhar textured with a rippled surface and 24 carat gold Marigold petals.
14. Macrame Knitted Cushion Cover
It is subtle and classy, and will match your decor no matter what the colour scheme may be.
15. Wooden Floating Shelf
Time to get shopping!