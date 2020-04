The mystical Sufi poet, Siraj Aurangbadi’s beautiful poetry mesmerized Sufi saints and shayari connoisseurs alike. He belonged to the Chistia order of Sufism. Influenced by Persian poet, Hafiz, he initially wrote in Persian and then moved to Urdu. He stopped writing poetry at 24 and became a Sufi ascetic.

Here are some enchanting sher by the Sufi saint: