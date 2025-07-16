Bombay High Court rejects PIL alleging luxury brand Prada copied Kolhapuri chappals

If you thought Kolhapuri chappals were just a summer staple or your dad’s go-to footwear for weddings, think again. This humble, handcrafted icon just found itself at the centre of a global drama involving Italian luxury label Prada, the Bombay High Court, and some major cultural vibes. Grab your chai, ‘cause we’re diving into the sandal scandal that’s got everyone from your favourite celebs to global brands shouting, “Kya scene hai?”

1. High Heels? No, High Court!

So, here’s the tea: Five lawyers filed a PIL basically saying Prada ripped off the Kolhapuri chappal design, and cashed in, big time. But before you could say “objection, milord!”, the Bombay High Court wasn’t having it. Why? Turns out, the advocates weren’t the folks actually holding the design rights, and the real GI Tag holders weren’t even part of the case. The court tossed the PIL quicker than monsoon traffic moves on Marine Drive.

Image courtesy ecommitteesci.gov.in

2. Prada’s Damage Control: Inspired, Not Stolen (Promise!)

Paste this on your mood board: Prada admitted their sandals were “inspired” by traditional Indian footwear, but insisted they stand for “responsible design” and cultural engagement with Indian artisans. Basically, “Yes, we vibed with your chappals, but we want to be friends, not frenemies.” The brand is now all about that global citizen energy, but you’ve gotta ask, what about actual credit and cash for the OG creators?

Image courtesy wwd.com

3. Artists, Not Algorithms: Why Whose Design Is It Anyway?

The internet rose faster than yeast in Mumbai humidity, with people calling out Prada for slapping a designer tag, and designer price (Rs 1 lakh+ hello?), while actual makers earn peanuts. Harsh Goenka blasted Prada, shining a light on this epic price gap. Kolhapuri chappals aren’t just cool, they’re 12th-century heritage, stitched by hand in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Artisans say they want something more than just “likes” on Insta: real recognition, and maybe a slice of that euro pie.

Image courtesy korakari.com

4. Celebs Put On Their Chappals (And Judgement Caps)

Who needs brand collabs when Bollywood does brand flexes for free? Neena Gupta posted about her hand-me-down Kolhapuris, giving a masterclass in sentimental value and desi pride, courtesy of the late Laxmikant Berde. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor subtly shaded Prada, showing off her silver OG Kolhapuris and dropping a not-so-subtle “make Kolhapuri great again” vibe.

5. Lifting Sales, Not Just Spirits!

After the viral outrage, everyone started googling “Buy real Kolhapuri chappals online,” and you know what? Artisans and sellers saw their orders surge. From desi e-commerce to street-side stalls, everyone’s cashing in on the cultural pride wave. Oh, and plot twist: Prada’s now looking to collab with Indian makers so that the next luxury drop is legit “Made in India”.

6. So, What’s Your Take—Sandal Scandal or Cultural Win?

Let’s face it, the Prada-Kolhapuri chappal saga is the ultimate ‘same same but different’ meme material. The legal fireworks might be over for now, but the bigger questions stay: Should international brands pay up (and big up!) local creators? Or will every new “inspired” drop be just another ‘jugaad’ story in global fashion?