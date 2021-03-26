Fashion is not easy. Fashion designing needs a lot of thinking and mind you right thinking to get things in place. This is what happens when it goes out of place.

Call them weird fashion or fails, these designs will make you cringe and laugh at the same time.

1. Turns out it isn't what you were thinking, right?

Source: Facebook

2. This design was born to shine.

3. Hood on vs Hood off.

Source: Reddit

4. To touch or to not touch?

Source: Reddit

5. Dye gone terribly wrong.

Source: Reddit

6. Perfect placement cannot exist.

Source: Reddit

7. Who doesn't love BJs?

Source: Reddit

8. Two flamingoes, one vagina.

Source: Reddit

9. Oh the irony.

Source: Reddit

10. Someone needs help coming out.

Source: wowphotos

11. Kahan aur kaise pehanna hai?

12. And I thought Nintendo was for kids.

Source: Flickr

13. Bedsheet na wrap kar le iski jagah?

Source: Reddit

14. This guy's tshirt has the image name printed on it.

Source: Reddit

15. Contradiction at its best.

Source: Boredpanda

16. Looks like a 'Murder in the Hotel'.

Source: Reddit

17. Nothing but just a small stitching error.

Source: Reddit

18. Not really.

Source: Reddit

19. I think we should be happy that there's a pocket finally.

Source: Reddit

20. WTF!

Source: 9gag

21. Is that my old landline phone's cord?

22. Imagine how much popcorn you can stuff in there.

Source: Reddit

23. Don't know what to say.

Source: Reddit

Don't forget to tell us which one made you laugh the most?