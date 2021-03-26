Fashion is not easy. Fashion designing needs a lot of thinking and mind you right thinking to get things in place. This is what happens when it goes out of place.

Call them weird fashion or fails, these designs will make you cringe and laugh at the same time.

1. Turns out it isn't what you were thinking, right?

2. This design was born to shine.

Don't think H&M thought this through. My children did. You can take the child out of Scotland... pic.twitter.com/3uYw3Tlq6z — Catrìona Black/Catrìona NicilleDhuibh (@CatrionaBlack) March 3, 2019

3. Hood on vs Hood off.

4. To touch or to not touch?

5. Dye gone terribly wrong.

6. Perfect placement cannot exist.

7. Who doesn't love BJs?

8. Two flamingoes, one vagina.

9. Oh the irony.

10. Someone needs help coming out.

11. Kahan aur kaise pehanna hai?

12. And I thought Nintendo was for kids.

13. Bedsheet na wrap kar le iski jagah?

14. This guy's tshirt has the image name printed on it.

15. Contradiction at its best.

16. Looks like a 'Murder in the Hotel'.

17. Nothing but just a small stitching error.

18. Not really.

19. I think we should be happy that there's a pocket finally.

20. WTF!

21. Is that my old landline phone's cord?

22. Imagine how much popcorn you can stuff in there.

23. Don't know what to say.

Don't forget to tell us which one made you laugh the most?