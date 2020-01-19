How many times have you thought to yourself, 'I could write a book about my family!' Well, this Instagram artist decided took her advise and created a comic strip about her adventures with her Indian dad called Uncle Subbu Comics. From some hilarious moments to some heart-warming ones, her posts will sure strike a cord with every Indian daughter.
With great power comes great responsibility. Also, just in case anyone was wondering what the national anthem statement is about: there was a WhatsApp forward floating around that said that the Indian National Anthem was chosen by UNESCO as the best anthem in the world. That did not actually happen. The forward on panel four caused a lot of trouble at home 😂 . . . . . #comics #whatsappgroups #whatsappgroup #indiancomics #igdoodles #comicpanel #seemedoodle #funnies
BRB, sharing these with my dad.