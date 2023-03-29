Pepsi has changed its logo again and it is getting mixed responses on the internet. But this is not the first time this over 100-year-old company has done that. Pepsi logo has changed 15 times since it changed its name from Brad’s Drink in 1898.

PopBase

Let’s have a look at all the Pepsi logo changes throughout the years.

1. 1898 – The Swirly-Curly Red Pepsi Logo

1898 pepsi logo

2. 1905 – The Smoothened-Out Pepsi Cola

1905 pepsi logo

3. 1906 – The ‘Bold’er Change

1906 pepsi logo

4. 1940 – The Final Red & White Logo

1940 Pepsi logo

5. 1950s – Bring In The Bottle Cap

1950s pepsi logo

6. 1962 – Say Bye To The Cola

1962 pepsi logo

7. 1973 – From Bottle Caps To Sphere

1973 pepsi logo

8. 1987 – Lighten The Blues A Bit

1987 pepsi logo

9. 1991 – Pepsi Goes On Top Of The Globe

1991 pepsi logo

10. 1998 – Pepsi Changes Colour

1998 pepsi logo

11. 2003 – Welcome To Pepsi’s 3D World

2003 pepsi logo

12. 2006 – The Pepsi Logo Looks ‘Cool’

2006 pepsi logo

13. 2008 – The More Minimalistic Approach

2008 pepsi logo

14. 2014 – Say Bye To The Blue Outline

2014 pepsi logo

15. 2023 – The Retro Reversal

2023 pepsi logo change
USA Today

While some think that the new logo looks cool others think they should have kept the previous, more minimalistic one. What do you think about the Pepsi logo changes throughout the years?