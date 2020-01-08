Charlie Mackesy's Instagram account is as grubby as the artist himself, who prefers his unkempt hair and paint-splattered shorts over the picture-perfect appearance people project on Instagram. His art focuses on his anxiety and depression over the years, and manifests into the sketches he draws of a little boy interacting with a mole, horse, and a fox. The conversations are simple and yet divulge into so much more.

His idea of self-love focuses on the unfinished process that taking care of your mental health is.

This 50-something artist has over 258k followers on Instagram and regularly puts up exhibitions displaying his line drawings. His first book, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse is truly a window into the human heart.