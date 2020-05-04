Our frontline warriors are working tirelessly to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors from around the world took off their masks to show their worn and tired faces..The “Battle Scars” on their faces gives us a small glimpse into their seemingly never ending daily fight to keep us all safe. Let’s do our VERY SMALL part and stay home! #stayhomesavelives pic.twitter.com/6pGMj6UVqw — Plantations (@PlantationsINTL) April 6, 2020

No voiceover or captions. The marks on their face due to wearing mask for more than 6 hours tells everything. These are the doctors and nurses who are fighting the #coronavirus on the front lines. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/q92C0kATpF — SHEN YANG | Shawn (@YSSNYSSN) February 10, 2020

They are risking their lives to help save humanity. Apart from the many risks, the virus itself is posing, another key problem that has emerged, is the regular use of masks and the marks and scars, it leaves behind. Many healthcare workers have been sharing images of their faces and scars, after working long shifts.

To help with this issue, the founder of SID07 designs, Siddarth Gupta has come up with a companion for healthcare workers called 'Mask Buddy.' It is a small attachment that keeps the weight off the ears and helps doctors avoid touching their faces and fixing their masks too often.

One of my close friends is an anaesthesiologist, she told me about a problem faced during her 24 hour shifts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. She was required to wear a surgical over-ear mask and after a while she began suffering from severe pain in the ears and sometimes even had headache due to the pressure. By her 2nd 24 hour shift she developed blisters behind her ears and asked me if I could do something about it.

- Siddarth Gupta, founder of SID07

People have already come with solutions to this problem of discomfort caused by wearing masks for long durations. But the solutions available require a 3D Printer as a bare minimum. So I invented a method to make an attachment out of file folders, which are easily available at home and a pair scissors. The Mask Buddy. We have made the template public on our website for now and we are already providing this to doctors in Jammu free of charge.

The mask buddy can be adjusted according to size and the attachment can be sanitised regularly. The company has supplied the product to emergency workers and is supplying it to small stores in Jammu for a minimal price, as well. In addition to this, the prototype template of the product is available on their website for anyone who wants to make it on their own.