One lonely, stormy night at 3:00 am, I entered treacherous territory: deep into the belly of a Bollywood-flavoured internet rabbit hole. I learned a lot of information that amounted to absolutely nothing. So I thought to myself, kya karu mein inn facts ka? So here I am divulging the heaping piles of pointless knowledge onto you, because why should I suffer alone?

1. Ranbir Kapoor scored 56.3% in his class 10th board exams, and 60% in best of five.

2. Arjun Kapoor failed his eleventh-grade examinations and quit studying.

3. Before Bollywood, Ranveer Singh worked as a copywriter for reputed advertising firms such as Ogilvy and JWT.

4. Rakul Preet Singh is a nationally ranked professional golf player.

5. Tom Cruise was being considered along with Saif Ali Khan to play SRK's role of Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

6. Akshay Kumar is so superstitious that he will never write anything on a page unless he first heads it with an Om.

7. Not just six fingers, Hritik Roshan was also diagnosed with scoliosis and rheumatism on the knees at the age of 21, and was told by doctors that he would never be able to dance.

8. Amitabh Bachchan is ambidextrous and can write using both his left and right hand.

9. Vijay Deverakonda, who is a big believer in method acting, first began smoking and drinking to get into the skin of his character in Arjun Reddy. Soon he got addicted to the habits and it took him a while to disassociate with them.

10. Ranveer Singh lost his virginity at the age of 12.

11. Preity Zinta was awarded the Godfrey's Mind of Steel Award because she was courageous enough to testify against the underworld in the Bharat Shah case of 2003.

12. Rekha wears sindoor, even though she isn't married.

13. Mahesh Bhatt's two daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt have an age gap of 21 years.

14. Sunny Deol left his Filmfare for best-supporting actor in Darr in the loo because he felt like he was being sidelined by SRK.

15. Deepika Padukone was spotted by Farah Khan in a Himesh Reshammiya music video.

16. Ghajini is the first Bollywood film to earn Rs 100 crores at the box office.

17. Baahubali: The Conclusion is the first Indian film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club.

19. Deepika Padukone is the first Bollywood actress to enter the Rs 500 crore club.

20. Salman Khan is an avid collector of soaps.

21. Dhanush's real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja.

22. Rajkummar Rao's real name is Raj Kumar Yadav.

23. Kartik Aryan's real name is Kartik Tiwari.

24. Ayushmann Khurrana's real name is Nishant Khurrana.

25. Kiara Advani was initially named Alia Advani but changed her name upon Salman Khan's suggestion.

26. Shah Rukh Khan used his first pay cheque to go see the Taj Mahal.

27. Jeetendra needs a bowl of papaya while he is on the potty.

...And that feels like a good stopping point.