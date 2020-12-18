Some Bollywood actors featured in ads from our childhood before they got famous and starred in movies. Here is a list of some of them. Let’s see how many do you remember.

1. Deepika Padukone - Close Up

If you thought Deepika made her debut with Om Shanti Om then you probably didn't notice her in this Close Up ad in her teenage years.

2. Sidharth Malhotra – Pond’s

Before this hunk stole our hearts in Student Of The Year, he appeared in a Pond's ad opposite Sonal Chauhan as a young boy going on a blind date.

3. Anushka Sharma -Sebolin

Before making her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, this actor-producer first appeared in a South Indian TV commercial for a soap brand named Sebolin and looked beautiful.

4. Sanya Malhotra - Samsung Note 4

Before starring as Babita in Dangal, Malhotra had a lot of advertisements in her kitty. But her most notable ad was for Note 4 where she acted as an ever so bubbly girl.

5. Boman Irani - Krackjack

Irani entered Bollywood by starring in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S at the age of 41. So, naturally, he did a lot of odd jobs before that. One among them was starring in the very famous Krackjack ads as a playful commentator.

6. Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia – Complan

Before Shahid and Takia went on to rule our hearts, they were the cute ‘Complan girl and boy’ from our favourite childhood ad.

7. Vidya Balan- Surf

Even before she became a household name via her hit TV show Hum Paanch, Balan appeared in advertisements in the 90s'. Surf's ad portrayed Balan as a mother trying to remove dirt stains from her kid's shirt.

8. Katrina Kaif – Fevicol

This beautiful actor sure made her Bollywood debut in Boom. But before that, she starred in the famous Fevicol ad and looked ravishing even then.

9. Varun Dhawan- Bournvita

Very few people know that Varun Dhawan started as a child model before entering Bollywood. He was the cute face of Bournvita as a kid before his debut in Student of The Year.

10. Salman Khan – Limca

Before becoming a superstar, Salman Khan starred in a very vintage Limca ad where he portrayed a football player.

Which ad surprised you?