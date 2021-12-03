If you're a bit of a homebody and looking to close the year off with a good film (or a couple) then we think that there is nothing better than binging on a romantic film while chilling with some pizza and wine by the side.

So, here is a list of the best romantic films that came out in 2021, and we hope you enjoy reading through it and decide on what all you'll be watching to end this year with warm and fuzzy vibes. Read on.

1. Never Have I Ever

There is something comforting about high-school/teenage rom-coms and that's exactly what Never Have I Ever is, a good, comforting watch. The plot revolves around Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a teenager navigating through her understanding of love and attraction.





You can watch it on Netflix

2. Little Things S4

Little Things' Season 4 came out this year in October and ended up giving us all major couple goals. In it, Dhruv and Kavya were shown learning to take care of their relationship with miles and miles of distance between them. It was endearing to see how well they handled all the hurdles they faced, together as a team.





Catch the show on Netflix

3. To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Not only did this show serve us some very cute moments between Lara Jean and Peter, but it also made us realize that sometimes we just need to trust and have faith in life and believe that things do align in the end - Just like Lara Jean and Peter finally came together in the end.





This is available to watch on Netflix

4. The Kissing Booth

Another good teenage romance show that you might want to watch before the year ends. Plus, it shows the protagonist (Elle) dealing with growing up and finally going off to college while also having to decide between more than one option in love - which is just really entertaining to watch. I mean isn't this the kind of adolescence that we all wanted to live out.







This too, you can watch on Netflix

5. Love Hard

Love Hard is literally the definition of dating in 2021. The film shows us Nina Dobrev playing the role of Natalie Bauer, someone who gets catfished by someone she comes across a dating app (just FYI he turns out to be married).





Catch this on Netflix

6. Malcom & Marie

Malcom & Marie showed us a perspective on love that made us all think twice about romance and companionship. The film showed us a couple who had a fair share of cracks in their relationship, it was not perfect, in fact there were references to abuse in there. But they also showed the audience several moments of deep and raw honesty between Malcom and Marie, showing us the side of love that demands absolute bulnerability.





Watch this on Netflix

7. Dil Bekaraar

Dil Bekaraar is a web-series based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2013 book Those Pricey Thakur Girls. It's a light-hearted plotline set in the 80s that we're sure you'll enjoy binge watching.





8. Hometown Cha - Cha - Cha

Firstly, it's a K-drama (which means the romance quality is a 10/10) and secondly, the plot is about two people who are very different from each other and seeing such a pair come together romantically is always really great to watch!





It is available to watch on Netflix

9. Modern Love S2

We're always up for a nice compilation of multiple stories weaved into one who show/film. So, Modern Love is definitely way up high on the watch list. Plus you'll get to see Kit Harington in it this time around.





10. Maara

A) it stars R. Madhavan and b) it has a super interesting storyline that will actually awaken your curiosity. Which we're all here for!









Which one will you be watching first?