Biopics have been an all-time favourite when it comes to Bollywood and the upcoming year will see a lot of such releases. So, here are a few biopics that we can't watch this year :

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Release Date : 30 July 2021

Sanjay Leela and Alia Bhatt have joined hands for the first time for a project, so naturally, fans are super excited to check this collaboration out. This drama is an adaptation of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

2. Rocketry - The Nambi Effect

Release Date : TBD

The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The movie is written, directed and produced by actor R. Madhavan.

3. Thalaivi

Release Date : 23 April 2021

One of the most anticipated biopics this year, Thalaivi is based on the life of the politician and actor J Jayalalithaa. Actor Kangana Ranaut will be seen portraying her role.

4. ‘83

Release Date : TBD

The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and stars 12 talented actors who play Indian cricketers and portray India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

5. Maidaan

Release Date : 15 October 2021

A drama film inspired by the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who was the manager of the Indian national team from 1950 till 1963. The film will feature Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead roles.

6. Shabaash Mithu

Release Date : TBD

After playing the role of a runner, Taapsee will portray cricketer Mithali Raj’s life in this biographical drama. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia.

7. Sardar Udham Singh

Release Date : TBD

Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who was known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London. He did this to revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

8. Pippa

Release Date : TBD

Ishaan Khatter will portray the role of war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta who fought against Pakistan in the iconic war of 1971. The movie will also star Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

9. Shershaah

Release Date : 2 July 2021

Starring in Siddhrath Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles, this movie will trace the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra.

10. Sam Bahadur

Release Date : TBD

Vicky Kaushal will be playing the role of the war hero Sam Manekshaw in this biographical drama. It will be directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Are you excited?