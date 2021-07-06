In a country where almost every girl is after that ultra-glam designer lehenga for her wedding. It is so refreshing to see celebrities prioritise their heritage and roots when picking their wedding day look.

We're a very diverse country, different regions, states, dialects, there are so many multi-cultural aspects to India. So let's celebrate all these lovely looks served to us by Bollywood brides where they've gone ahead and kept things simple, classic and authentic.

1. Yami Gautam

We all saw Yami Gautam's wedding photos on her IG. Her wedding was a refreshingly intimate pahadi wedding. No fuss, just a classic red saree worn at the mandap, that too one that was her mother's.

2. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha went all in like a true Bengali bride and wore a mukut and shankha-pola. As well as the traditional Bengali chandan-bindi design she wore on her forehead.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika wore two different ethnic outfits for her wedding. One look was a classic kanjeevaram saree for the Konkani style wedding, the other was tailored to the Sindhi-Punjabi style wedding the two had.

4. Angira Dhar

Angira Dhar got married to Anand Tiwari this year in April. She wore a red silk saree for the wedding. And was also seen wearing a dejhar, which is an ear ornament, for a pre-wedding ritual, honouring her Kashmiri roots.

5. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's wedding to Raj Kundra was a very talked-about event at the time. She chose to wear a traditional mundale, a kind of maangtika and mathapatti hybrid worn by brides from Mangalorean Tulu-speaking families.

6. Soha Ali Khan

As you can see, Soha Ali Khan also wore a paasaa for her wedding. She looked nothing less than a princess!

7. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai also wore a mundale, as she also belongs to a Tulu-speaking Mangalorean family. And also she chose to wear a Kanjeevaram saree by designer Neeta Lulla.

8. Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza wore a traditional Marathi headpiece called Mundavalya for her wedding.

9. Esha Deol

Esha Deol wore a Kanjeevaram saree accompanied by temple jewellery for her wedding ceremony.

10. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor wore a traditional sharara, for her nikah passed down to her by her MIL Sharmila Tagore. That too with a paasaa.

10. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia tied the knot with Angad Bedi in 2018. The two had a minimal wedding at a gurudwara in a traditional Sikh fashion. And she wore a pink Anita Dongre lehenga, accompanied by a set of kalire which fit right into her Sikh wedding.

How beautiful do they look!