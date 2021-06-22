These star kids look so much like their celebrity parents, that you would easily mistake them for twins. I mean just look at them, without rubbing your eyes!!

1. Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan 

Spot the difference. There is none. 

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

2. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Copy-paste. Quite literally. 

Source: www.pinkvilla.com

3. Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan 

Excuse me! Did someone just copy-paste an entire human?

Source: www.businessupturn.com

4. Kajol and Nysa Devgn

Two peas in a pod?!

Source: www.indiatoday.in

5. Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff 

Could they be anymore identical? 

Source: www.cinestaan.com

6. Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan

Am I seeing double?

Source: www.indiaforums.com

7. Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan 

Looking more like twins, not parent and child for sure. 

Source: www.filmybyte.com

8. Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt

Uff...these striking similarities have left us speechless. 

Source: www.koimoi.com

9. Sohail Khan and Nirvaan Khan 

Is it just me or even you notice the uncanny resemblance?

Source: m.westerntimesnews.in

10. Sunny Deol and Rajveer Deol 

We just can't tell the difference. Can you?

Source: www.indiatoday.in

Ishe kehte hai carbon copy. 