These star kids look so much like their celebrity parents, that you would easily mistake them for twins. I mean just look at them, without rubbing your eyes!!
1. Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan
Spot the difference. There is none.
2. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Copy-paste. Quite literally.
3. Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Excuse me! Did someone just copy-paste an entire human?
4. Kajol and Nysa Devgn
Two peas in a pod?!
5. Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff
Could they be anymore identical?
6. Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan
Am I seeing double?
7. Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan
Looking more like twins, not parent and child for sure.
8. Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt
Uff...these striking similarities have left us speechless.
9. Sohail Khan and Nirvaan Khan
Is it just me or even you notice the uncanny resemblance?
10. Sunny Deol and Rajveer Deol
We just can't tell the difference. Can you?
Ishe kehte hai carbon copy.