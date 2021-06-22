These star kids look so much like their celebrity parents, that you would easily mistake them for twins. I mean just look at them, without rubbing your eyes!!



1. Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan

Spot the difference. There is none.

2. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Copy-paste. Quite literally.

3. Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Excuse me! Did someone just copy-paste an entire human?

4. Kajol and Nysa Devgn

Two peas in a pod?!

5. Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff

Could they be anymore identical?

6. Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan

Am I seeing double?

7. Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan

Looking more like twins, not parent and child for sure.

8. Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt

Uff...these striking similarities have left us speechless.

9. Sohail Khan and Nirvaan Khan

Is it just me or even you notice the uncanny resemblance?

10. Sunny Deol and Rajveer Deol

We just can't tell the difference. Can you?

Ishe kehte hai carbon copy.