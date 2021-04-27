Whether you are quarantining alone during the coronavirus pandemic or locked up in the house with your significant other, a steamy movie will surely spice up an average weekend night.

From one-night stands to forbidden affairs, queue up these steamy movies for a night of some erotica and thrill.

1. Murder

With Kunal Ganjawala’s sensuous vocals and Emraan-Mallika’s seductive pairing, this movie became a benchmark of all things bold and thriller. With a spine-chilling storyline and steamy scenes, this movie broke all walls down and introduced a new kind of genre to the audience.

2. The Handmaiden

Inspired by the novel Fingersmith by Sarah Waters, this nail-biting erotic thriller was premiered in competition at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Revolving around a woman who is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress, the movie grossed over $38 million worldwide.

3. Zeher

After starring in Murder and Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Emraan Hashmi became the fitting face of erotic thrillers. Featuring Shamita Shetty and Udita Goswami as female leads, this hair-raising movie garnered many eyeballs. While there were a number of soothing tunes in the movie, Agar Tum Mil Jaao and Woh Lamhe went on and became chartbuster hits.

4. Frank & Lola

Revolving around obsession, sex and betrayal, this psychosexual noir love story is set in Vegas and Paris. With several sensual scenes, this movie is one of the finest erotic thrillers.

5. Hate Story

With a nail-biting plot and enticing scenes, this movie was a blockbuster hit. The movie was so sensuous that The Central Board of Film Certification had to order that the sex scenes in the movie should be reduced by 50%.

6. Knock Knock

Revolving around a devoted father who helps two stranded young women who knock on his door, this movie is a must-watch if you are an erotic thriller fanatic.

7. Jism

Starring the electrifying couple, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu, this movie changed the erotic thriller game entirely in India. Written by Mahesh Bhatt, this thriller movie had countless hot scenes that are still fresh in the audiences’ heart.

8. Careful What You Wish For

Revolving around a young man who has an affair with a wealthy married woman, this movie deals with steamy seduction, betrayal and sabotage. Featuring Nick Jonas for the first time, it’s a much watch.

9. Ragini MMS

From erotic shower scenes to steamy make-out scenes, this movie had it all. With a spine-chilling storyline, this movie was the first of its kind that delved into the found footage genre. Released on Friday the 13th, this movie took only 25 days to shoot.

10. The Boy Next Door

With a number of steaming hot scenes, this movie was given an ‘R’ rating from the MPAA for violence, sexual content or nudity and language. Starring Jennifer Lopez, the movie earned her a win for Best Scared-As-Shit Performance at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

11. 365 Days

Revolving around a businesswoman who is in an unhappy relationship and the leader of an Italian crime family, the movie is all about lust and steamy sex scenes. The movie is so erotic that it’s called Poland's 50 Shades of Grey.

Movies so sexy that they will make you sweat! ;)