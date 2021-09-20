Most of the times foreign actors are relegated to stereotypical roles or used to add a comedic element to the story. However, we have had a handful of characters in movies that were well rounded, beautifully written and left an indelible mark.

Here are a few of those foreign actors who brilliantly acted in desi movies and stole our hearts!

1. Mehdi Nebbou – Laurent From English Vinglish

While we all wanted Shashi to land up with Laurent, it wasn’t meant to be. But Mehdi Nebbou with his sweet performance definitely made a permanent place in our hearts and we would love to see more of him. The French actor has been a part of several popular television series like Deutschland 86 and Homeland.

2. Evelyn Edwards – Summer From Mimi

Although we really hated her when she abandoned Mimi in the movie, but she did steal our hearts with her fluent Hindi and brilliant acting. She has also been a part of many popular shows and movies like National Geographic’s Hydrogen vs. Hindenburg, Criminal Minds and the Academy Award-winning movie Her.

3. Mish Boyko – Oleksander From Queen

Well, there’s no doubt that this movie was full of some handsome foreign actors. But it was ‘Sikander’ who made a special place in our hearts. He has acted in several movies and shows like Wrist, Fortitude and D is for Detroit.

No clothes, no belongings, no ID... and no memory. Looks like a mystery for Dr Fonseca to solve. #GoodKarmaHospital #swoon pic.twitter.com/qqspiTv7bh — Good Karma Hospital (@goodkarmahosp) February 12, 2017

4. Bárbara Mori – Natasha From Kites

This Mexican beauty came into the limelight after she made her Bollywood debut with this movie. She later made headlines when she was signed up for her next break in 'Fever', opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. She’s currently working in a Mexican TV series La Negociadora.

5. Martin Henderson – William From Bride And Prejudice

TBH, this Australian actor was one of the very first foreign actors who stole our hearts with his charming smile. He was seen in several popular movies and shows like Everest, Grey's Anatomy and Virgin River after this movie.

6. Clive Standen – Charles From Namastey London

Remember this dapper Irish actor who instant made a home in several hearts with his swoon-worthy looks? He has been a part of shows like Zero Hour, Robin Hood and Taken. He was also seen in the 2015 movie, Everest.

7. Alice Patten – Sue From Rang De Basanti

Fondly remembered as Gulabo, she remains one of the most adored and loved firangi characters till date. Since then, she has been a part of many television series like The Musketeers, Our Girl, Downton Abbey and Merlin.

8. Rachel Shelley – Elizabeth From Lagaan

Known for her iconic role in this Oscar-nominated movie, she has been a part of numerous television series like Once Upon A Time and Different For Girls. She is currently settled in London with her TV writer-director-producer husband and daughter.

9. Rebecca Breeds – Stella From Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Although she had a short role in this biographical sports drama, but she still managed to grab eyeballs with her on-point acting. She was also a part of several television series like Pretty Little Liars, Blue Water High and The Originals. She’s currently in Australia where she lives with her actor husband Luke Mitchell.

10. Tiffany Mulheron – Susan From Namastey London

Remember this oh-so-cute actor who plays Upen Patel’s girlfriend in this movie? Well, this Scottish actor was seen in a number of television series like Pair of Kings and Undercovers. She also appeared in numerous movies like Liars All and Dark Journey.

11. Paul Blackthorne – Captain Andrew Russell From Lagaan

Even though he played a vindictive character, he made a home in our hearts with his strong screen presence. He has been a part of popular movies like Daisy Winters and This American Journey.

Which actor did you like the best? Let us know in the comments.