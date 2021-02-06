Rihanna caused quite a storm with just one tweet where she is questioning the Indian goverment’s decision to curb internet freedom during the ongoing Farmers' protests.

However, this isn't the first time she has voiced her opinion for a global social cause, for those shouting internal matter, here are other ‘matters’ Rihanna has backed over the years:

1. In 2018, Rihanna was declared the “Ambassador Extraordinary And Plenipotentiary” of her home country, Barbados due to her philanthropy.

2. The singer and actor's very own charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation, that funds education, emergency preparedness and response programs around the world, donated $5 million to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Before tweeting about the farmers' protest in India, Rihanna tweeted about the the military coup in Myanmar - where the armed forces has taken control of the country, leading to a year-long state of emergency.

4. Rihanna tweeted using the #EndSARS hashtag, which went viral in 2017. It aimed to dissolve Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), accused of carrying out violence against citizens without any consequences.

5. Rihanna and her foundation have been an active participant in the Black Lives Matter movement. Apart from tweeting about the cause, Rihanna‘s fashion and beauty brands stopped operating on Blackout Tuesday in solidarity.

If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”....then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/iK9SYkaAGb — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 30, 2020

6. Rihanna voiced her support for the protesters, who stood up against Sudan President Omar al-Bashir’s oppressive rule and were met with violence from police.

With more protests planned for today, June 30, I send my ❤️ and I pray for the safety of the Sudanese people. They have a right to speak out and demand peace, justice and a transition to civilian rule. Over 100 were killed & hundreds more were wounded during the June 3rd protests pic.twitter.com/2T8YudGxIx — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 30, 2019

7. In 2016, Rihanna alongside Pharrell Williams, Chris Rock, PINK and Beyonce among others, made a video titled '23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America' which used real-life incidents to highlight the ways in which black people have died in the country.

8. Rihanna declined to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick, who chose not to stand for the national anthem for the first time in 2016 as a peaceful protest against police brutality and injustice toward people of colour in America.

9. Rihanna is an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education, and speaks up on behalf of education for girls, gender equality, and those affected by war-ridden countries.

11. Rihanna took a public HIV test with Prince Harry in Barbados to raise awareness on World Aids Day.

Rihanna sure knows how to use her voice for the right reasons.