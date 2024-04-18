Alright, movie buffs, ready for a cinematic trip across India? From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene backwaters of Kerala, Hollywood has found its muse in the vibrant culture and stunning landscapes of India. Grab your popcorn and join us as we explore the shooting locations of 10 famous Hollywood movies filmed in the heart of India. Let’s dive into the magic!

1- Slumdog Millionaire

This Oscar award-winning film was shot in Mumbai. The iconic Dharavi slum and other parts of the city served as the backdrop for the gripping story. Explore the vibrant streets, bustling markets, and cultural landmarks that make Mumbai a cinematic paradise.

2- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Experience the royal vibes of Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan. These cities’ grand palaces and stunning lakes set the stage for the movie’s charming narrative. The majestic hotels and colorful bazaars add a touch of Indian splendor to the film.

3- Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol

The action-packed scenes in this movie took place in Mumbai (Taj Mahal Hotal), showcasing the city’s modern skyline and iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa. Tom Cruise’s character navigates through the bustling streets, blending in with the vibrant Indian culture.

4- The Dark Knight Rises

The film’s epic prison scenes were shot in the majestic Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, adding a sense of mystery and grandeur. The majestic Mehrangarh Fort provided a dramatic backdrop for some key scenes, bringing a touch of ancient Indian architecture to the superhero saga.

5- Eat Pray Love

Julia Roberts’s journey of self-discovery takes her to the spiritual and serene locales of Pataudi, near Delhi. From temples to ashrams, she experiences India’s rich traditions and spirituality that add depth to her character’s quest for meaning.

6- The Hundred-Foot Journey

The beautiful film took place in Maheshwar, a small town in Madhya Pradesh, where the peaceful ghats of the Narmada River create a picturesque setting. Maheshwar’s unique architecture and cultural heritage bring the story to life with a touch of authenticity.

7- Life of Pi

This stunning visual treat was partly shot in Pondicherry, with its picturesque French colonial architecture adding to the movie’s charm.

8- Octopussy

The James Bond flick filmed in Udaipur showcased the beautiful Lake Palace and Jag Mandir as Bond took on a mission in India.

9- Gandhi

This legendary biopic was filmed across India, from Kolkata and Delhi (Purana Qila) to the historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

10- The Darjeeling Limited

Wes Anderson’s quirky film took place across Rajasthan’s picturesque towns, including Jodhpur and Udaipur, bringing a splash of Indian culture to life. Three brothers take a quirky train trip across India to mend their broken relationships.

Ready for a cinematic journey through India’s mesmerizing landscapes and bustling cities? These films will have you packing your bags in no time!