It has been 10 days since I attended Coldplay’s Mumbai concert. Since then, every 3rd or 4th post on my Instagram feed (trust me, I counted) has been about the band. I have always felt that a band’s frontperson or lead singer always takes ‘too’ much credit. People make superstars out of them while generally ignoring the people behind the instruments. Certainly, jo dikhta hai wohi bikta hai, but the man on the drum or the guitar contributes equally to creating a band’s aura and magic. However, I think I can make an exception for Chris Martin.

I don’t know how Chris manages to do this, but even in a packed stadium, it feels like Chris is talking straight to you. Of course, the entire concert is an elaborate effort of hundreds of people to make the audience feel wholesome, but I don’t think it would be possible without the sheer warmth Chris exudes. When he addresses people, saying “my beautiful brother and sister”, you know he means it. The charm of Chris comes from his truth – it always feels like he believes in the message of love, light, and humanity (often aliens) he’s trying to convey. Well, you can’t fake it for 27 long years.

His India visit had many memorable and wholesome moments. Here’s a list of those moments of our Dakota-approved Pookie.

1. Even Chris only believes in Jassi Bhai

After teasing Jasprit Bumrah’s presence during their India tour, we finally got to see the number-one bowler in the world at Coldplay’s concert. Chris sang a rendition of his songs dedicated to fans and played a clip of a lethal Bumrah yorker. All our hearts <3.

Jasprit Bumrah Is Welcomed By Coldplay Artist Chris Martin With A Special Song 🎧🫶



Aura🥶



'Jasprit, My Beautiful Brother, The Best Bowler In The Whole Of Cricket. We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England With Wickets After Wickets.'🎶 pic.twitter.com/PKo9Tk8LRo — Surya (@Surya_0718) January 28, 2025

2. Chris stops the song to check on a fan’s safety

With the sea of people attending the concert in the standing area, it often gets suffocating for many. In the Ahmedabad show, Chris stopped his performance mid-way to check if one of the fans was okay. Not only that, he also arranged a space for them in an open area. Class act, our beautiful brother.

Chris Martin pausou o show para checar se um fã estava passando mal durante ‘My Universe’. 😐#ColdplayAhmedabad 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pWHrSborAg — Forum Coldplay ꩜ (@forumcoldplay) January 26, 2025

3. Shah Rukh Khan Forever

I am so glad to have experienced it live. Of course, Chris knows the keywords that will make the audience go crazy. However, you know the tribute was special when SRK himself tweeted it. The moment still gives me goosebumps, for my eternal love of Shah Rukh and my newly found one for Chris.

Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!! pic.twitter.com/6R6Dg8TeXe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 20, 2025

4. Chris Bhai loves a good gedi

If his pictures at Marine Drive and walking on the streets of Bombay with Dakota were not enough, here’s Chris enjoying a scooter ride with a fan, on the streets of Ahmedabad.

Chris Martin arriving on a motorbike for Coldplay’s biggest-ever show in Ahmedabad, India 🛵💨 #ColdplayAhmedabad 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4pa5WdSDJG — Coldplay Indonesia (@IDWantsColdplay) January 25, 2025

5. Chris at Kumbh

What fascinates me most about Chris is, that even after becoming one of the biggest superstars in the world, he has managed to keep his inner child alive. Just look at his excitement to interact in every paparazzi video.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Co-founder of the rock band Coldplay & singer Chris Martin at Prayagraj #MahaKumbhMela2025 pic.twitter.com/D7jjT0yf8n — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

6. When he apologized for colonialism

During the Mumbai concert, Chris did something that took us a moment to understand. He actually said sorry on behalf of the British for their atrocities during the Raj. Shashi Tharoor must be so proud.

Thread: 🎶 Did Coldplay Just Heal Centuries-Old Wounds? Chris Martin's Unexpected Apology for British Colonialism in India Sparks Waves!

But are we ready to forgive them? pic.twitter.com/3w1h5t6xYk — FataFat News India (@fatafatnwzindia) January 21, 2025

7. Chris-na Martin

In each of their shows, when Chris introduces his band members, he jokingly (but so wholeheartedly) says that Guy, Jonny, Buck, and he are from different places in India. He makes the effort to learn the names of many new places, sometimes as tough as Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Now, that Chris Martin confirmed that he is from Telangana & his drummer is from Andhra, so AP government should construct a stadium for their actual home concert next time 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fvSYHD1BYh — Anisht Dev (@cricketcoast) January 27, 2025

8. India, 77 years later

Chris left no stone unturned in making his Indian fans feel special, and that the event was tailor-made for them. On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, and performing in their biggest show to date, Chris surprised his fans by singing Vande Mataram. A British citizen singing an Indian patriotic song, you had to be there.

India attracts top global artists! At the Coldplay concert, held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Chris Martin honoured India’s spirit on the occasion of Republic Day by singing ‘Vande Mataram’. The listeners responded with immense energy, filling the atmosphere with pride.



Video… pic.twitter.com/vmNGbhGxYm — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 27, 2025

9. Maybe not tickets, but he gave his ‘love’

When Chris and Dakota visited the Babulnath Temple, a little fan grabbed his attention. Chris came near him, greeted him, and gave him his badge written ‘love’ on it. Well, there are more ways to make the day of your fans beyond your art.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DE9G58UKLg_/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8cc0da6d-14a1-41ce-89d4-ce7b62ce5a8c

10. Okay, now we understand where he gets it from

In the Mumbai show, Chris gave a shoutout to his father in the segment dedicated to his fans. His father was also seen making videos at the Ahmedabad concert. Just look at this video, a flip cover around his phone, enthusiastically capturing the fans. Doesn’t it remind you so much of your father? Pookie Papa, pookie son.

Chris Martin’s Dad during the Coldplay shows in Ahmedabad! ❤️#ColdplayAhmedabad 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cXgD9u6ZAU — Coldplay Access (@coldplayaccess) January 27, 2025

Well, Chris sings about it, but truly, he is an angel sent from up above.