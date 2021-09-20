Clearly Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is one of the most iconic TV shows of our time. And there is not a single person who can deny just how great the show is.

So, here are 10 facts about the Sarabhai show that'll leave even more in love with it than before.

1. The show was very close to getting a movie of its own. According to the show's director Deven Bhojani, before they made Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai a web series, they'd thought of making a movie out of the show.

TBH they should totally make a Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai movie.

2. The original run of the show was pretty much overlooked.

It had received low TRPs in the beginning. And only after a couple of re-runs did the show start getting more popular. Imagine if they'd decided not to re-run it!

3. Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai was actually rated among the top 50 shows of the world. In fact, this happened around 8 times!

Also, guess what? It was ranked above the show Friends.

4. Both the shows Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai were based on Gujarati families, but had such stark differences in the plot and family structure.

Also, they were both produced by Hats Off Productions.

5. Both Ratna Pathak Shah and Satish Shah were an iconic pair in the show, but did you know they'd already worked together in the show Filmi Chakkar before this.

6. Actor Rupali Ganguly has admitted that she resonated with Monisha Sarabhai a lot. She felt she was just as messy as her!

7. And did you know that the actor who played Kacha Kela was in fact one of the writers of the show, Aatish Kapadia.

8. The style of blouses that Maya Sarabhai used to wear for the show became so popular that people started referring to her character for them.

9. Also, would it be shocking if you found out that Rupali Ganguly wasn't auditioned because they saw that her car was super messy and knew she was perfect for Monisha's role.

10. When Ratna Pathak Shah said that even she feels she's like Monisha in real life.

Just like the rest of the middle-class, she also tries saving money the best she can.

One of the most iconic shows to have existed.