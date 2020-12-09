Diljit Dosanjh won 2020 with his stand for farmers in India. But can you really call yourself an ultimate fan? Do you know everything there is to know about the singer turned actor?

Here are some little known facts about the superstar that we bet you didn't know:

He was born Daljit Singh. He released his first album titled Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2004, post which he changed his name to Diljit.

2. In 2013 on his birthday, Diljit launched Saanjh Foundation - an NGO for the underprivileged, which contributes to orphanages and old age homes.

3. Diljit started singing at a very young age. Even when he was just a teen, he could be found singing gurbanis at local gurudwaras.

4. Diljit's hit song, Proper Patola was the first Punjabi song to feature on Vevo.

5. Diljit has won 7 Brit Asia TV World Music Awards over the years. One for Kharku, Back 2 Basics and Proper Patola respectively. Two for Patiala Peg and one for Do you know and CON.FI.DEN.TIAL each.

6. The actor and singer is actually rumoured to be a married man with a son. But he refuses to talk about his personal life so most of it is speculation. In an interview, Diljit mentioned that he didn't want his family to face the consequences of his work so he keeps them away from the limelight.

7. He is the second Punjabi artist after Gurdas Mann who sold out the Wembley Arena - which has 12,500 seats.

SOLD OUT WEMBLEY LONDON🔥 pic.twitter.com/4UIignSrEp — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 29, 2016

8. Diljit is also the first turbaned Sikh to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Aukaat Ghat Te Kirpa Zyada 🙏🏽🙏🏽



Dosanjh Kalan Ton @MadameTussauds @tussaudsdelhi



Wah Maalka Terian Tu Jaaney 🙏🏽🙏🏽



FIRST Turbaned SIKH to Have Wax Figure at #MadameTussauds



LOVE MY FANS 🤗🤗🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8wSixWF4Rd — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 28, 2019

9. Diljit has two clothing brands under his name, ‘Urban Pendu’, and ‘WEARED 6’

10. He is an avid sneaker collector. His most expensive pair is the Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost which cost around Rs. 5,80,650.

How many of these did you know?