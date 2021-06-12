With just 6 months into 2021, we already have seen some great films and movies, especially from regional cinema across the country. Here are the top 10 most popular web series and movies of 2021, according to IMDb, if you don't know what to watch next.

1. Master - 7.9

This Vijay starrer Tamil-language film is the highest rated Indian movie on IMDb in 2021. It tells the story of an alcoholic professor who decides to save students who are being exploited.

2. Aspirants - 9.0

One of this year’s highest rated web series, according to IMDb users, this show about three UPSC aspirants has become a crowd favourite.

3. The White Tiger - 7.1

Based on the book of the same name by Aravind Adiga, this film about a man who will do anything to escape poverty starred Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

4. Drishyam 2 - 8.7

Finally a sequel that was as good, if not better than the first film. This Malayalam-language film follows the journey of the family, six years after the end of the first movie.

5. November Story - 8.1

This Tamil-language thriller series follows the journey of a crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer's, who finds himself at a murder scene with no memory of what happened.

6. Karnan - 8.3

Set in a small town, this Tamil-language film stars Dhanush as a young man who fight for the rights of those being exploited in his village.

7. Vakeel Saab - 7.9

A Telugu-language film starring Pawan Kalyan and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles, this movie is a remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink.

8. Maharani - 7.5

Set in Bihar, this political drama follows the journey of a simple housewife Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi), who is made the chief minister of the state.

9. Krack - 7.3

This Telugu-language action film is a cop-drama starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.

10. The Great Indian Kitchen - 8.3

This Malayalam-language film tells the story of a woman who is forced to fit into the conventional mould of a 'wife' by her family, and how she retaliates.

Have you seen them all?