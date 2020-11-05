Pratik Gandhi who recently got famous for portraying the role of Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story is already well known for his works in the Gujarati cinema.

So, if you're too impressed with Pratik's work in Scam 1992 and wish to see more of him, we've got a list of his other movies that you can watch.

1. Wrong Side Raju

Inspired by the 2013 BMW hit-and-run case in Gujarat, this movie is a thriller which narrates the perspective of the driver who was pushed to admit for the crime committed by his boss. In the movie, Pratik portrays the role of the driver who is a young man with a knack for ‘jugaad’. The movie also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati at the 64th National Film Awards.

2. Bey Yaar

The movie is about two best friends Chintan and Tapan who lose their pride and dignity to earn some quick bucks. Pratik plays one of the best friends, Tapan. The film was screened at New York Indian Film Festival, becoming the first ever Gujarati film hosted by the festival.

3. Loveyatri

Gandhi made his debut in Bollywood through this movie. He portrayed a negative role (Nagendra) in the film.

4. Love Ni Bhavai

The movie is a rom-com that primarily revolves around a girl who dosen't believe in love at first sight. But things change for her, once she meets her two suiters, Aditya (Pratik Gandhi) and Sagar (Malhar Thakar).

5. Yours Emotionally!

Two British Indian friends Ravi and Paul travel to India and attend a gay party in the small town of Shimoga. There Ravi falls for a local named Mani (Pratik Gandhi). Things start to get complicated from thereon. The film was selected for participation in LGBT film festivals in San Francisco (Frameline, formerly the San Francisco International Lesbian and Gay Film Festival), New York (NewFest), Amsterdam and others.

6. Mitron

The movie, which is based out of Ahmedabad, deals with millennials and their friendships and relationships. Pratik portrays the role of the best friend of the lead in the film. The movie is the official remake of the 2016 Telugu film Pelli Choopulu.

7. Dhunki

A drama which deals with the struggles of two business partners trying to establish a start-up company. Gandhi plays the role of one of the business partners, Nikunj.

8. Ventilator

The movie is a remake of a Marathi movie of the same name. It revolves around an elderly member of a family who is put on a ventilator a few days ahead of the festival of Navratri. Now, the family has to decide whether they want to take care of the ailing member or prepare for the festival.

9. Gujarati 11

A movie about an ex- football player Divya, who takes up the challenge to train boys for a football tournament. Gandhi is one of Divya supporters in the film.

10. Luv Ni Love Storys

Luv (Gandhi) goes through a roller coaster of various relationships in a pursuit to find his one true love.

Happy watching.