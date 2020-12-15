Have you ever wondered how much your favourite films cost to make? From the CGI to casting big names and shooting at the most exquisite locations, there is a lot that goes into making a film.

Here are the top 10 most expensive films to have ever been made:

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides - $410.6 million

This Johnny Depp film is the most expensive movie to ever be made. It is estimated to have cost up to a whopping $410.6 million in total, minus the additional marketing cost. Johnny Depp was actually paid $55.5 million for his role of Jack Sparrow.

2. Avengers: Age of Ultron - $365 million

This 2015 film of the superhero franchise is the second most expensive film in the world. What made the movie so expensive? Fans speculate that 80% of the budget was just the epic final battle.

3. Avengers: Endgame - $356 million

This 2019 film had a huge budget but it seemed to be absolutely worth it because the movie made over $900 million in profit just a year after its release.

4. Avengers: Infinity War - $322 million

The actual budget of this film is still murky since some speculate that the movie actually cost up to $400 million. At the time of its release in 2018, the film was actually the second most expensive film to be made.

5. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End - $300 million

Starring Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom, this third instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series cost the makers $300 million. At the time of its production in 2007, it was the most expensive film ever made.

6. Justice League - $300 million

While the 2017 version of this film sits on the 6th spot, it is rumoured that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will cost an additional $70 million - which will put the movie on the second spot of this list once it is released.

7. Solo: A Star Wars Story - $280 million

This high-budget film cost the makers at Disney a huge amount and also became the first Star Wars film to be a complete flop at the box office.

8. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - $275 million

This 2019 film with a budget of $275 million was said to bring home the lowest profit out of the Disney trilogy titles. Which includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

9. John Carter - $264 million

Though the production cost of this Disney film stood at $264 million, this 2012 film is rumoured to have actually cost the makers $307 million - which would put it on the 4th spot of this list. Based on books by Edgar Rice Burroughs, the author of the Tarzan series, this film was a complete flop at the box office.

10. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice - $263

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot in lead roles, this Zack Snyder film had mixed reviews at the box office.

Currently, these movies had the highest budget but they are subjected to inflation. Keeping in mind the changing dollar, the budget of older films may be tweaked to cost more than the movies on this list. This includes films like Titanic (which after inflation would cost around $319 million), Spider-Man 3 (which would cost $318 million), Tangled (which would cost $305) and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (which would cost $298 million) which would make it to the top 10 most expensive films ever.