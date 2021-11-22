While 2021 brought some of the best movies of all times with it, there were surely many misses when it came to Bollywoood releases. Here are 10 of the worst rated Bollywood movies of 2021 according to IMDb, that you would surely love to miss.

1. Radhe - 1.8

Selmon Bhai+Action film=Don't watch list. This film is actually Bhai's lowest IMDb rated film so far.

2. Time to Dance- 1.8

Bad performances, worse storyline and an awful screenplay would describe the film. Period.

3. Hungama 2 - 2.1

While the original Hungama released in 2003 has an IMDb rating of 7.6, Hungama 2 surely didn't vibe with the audience. Even a cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever, who are considered the stars of comedy, could save the movie.

4. Lahore Confidential - 2.8

One of the two Richa Chadha films on this list, this supposed spy-thriller had no thrills to offer. Chadha should have made better choices this year.

5. 12 'O' Clock - 3.2

A horror flick starring Mithun Chakraborty, it was one of the first releases of this year and literally bara hi baja diye.

6. Koi Jaane Na - 3.7

The plot of the film was unnecessarily complicated and didn't reach the viewers as it was supposed to. With Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles, this crime-thriller killed the mood (pun-intended).

7. Roohi - 4.3

This horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma received rather negative reviews due to its convoluted plotline.

8. Saina - 4.3

A biographical sports film starring Parineeti Chopra, this film was based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal, and received average, mixed reviews.

9. The Girl on the Train - 4.4

The promos and teasers of the Netflix film surely got our hopes up, but this Parineeti Chopra starrer based on Paula Hawkin's novel of the same name left the station and no one tried to chase it.

10. Madam Chief Minister - 4.7

Although Richa Chadha is an incredible actor, her charms couldn't work in this film, loosely based on what happens when a woman enters politics and all.

Did we miss any?