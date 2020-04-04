Published in 2003, The Namesake is one of the few novels that perfectly capture the pangs of loss, the ache that follows losing a parent, and the tumultuous journey one must undertake to accept oneself completely. Jhumpa Lahiri tugged at our heartstrings with this book.

The Namesake is also one of the very few novels that got a film it deserved. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, the film remained true to the ethos of the novel, and at the same time, contributed something of its own to the story.

Here are 10 quotes from The Namesake that will remain as timeless as the story:

Who knew words could convey so much?

Original artwork by Devika Kumari