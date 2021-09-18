We all have our ships in Bollywood. And these favourite celeb couples of ours have been spotted together but are yet to come out and accept their relationship.

1. Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

After the fated Koffee With Karan episode in 2018, when Katrina admitted she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." and Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about it, they were spotted together at a Diwali party in 2019 and have been inseparable since. Even though they haven't admitted to the relationship, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor let it slip that they are in fact together.

There was also a deleted Insta story where the two could be seen together in the mirror.

2. Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra

Though the two haven't spoken of their relationship, they have been rumoured to be dating for the last 2 years. Especially after their New Year getaway in the Maldives, where they both posted pictures together.

When asked about Sidharth, Kiara told HT, "As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry."

3. Aadar Jain & Tara Sutaria

These two actors were spotted together on vacations and family get-togethers. They haven't confirmed they're dating but Aadar told Etimes that, "The only thing I will say about me and Tara is that we are in a very happy space right now."

4. Shraddha Kapoor & Rohan Shrestha

Rohan, a celebrity photographer and actor Shraddha Kapoor have been rumoured to be dating. According to Shraddha's father, Shakti Kapoor, they are family friends and he hasn't asked for her hand in marriage yet.

In an interview in 2018, Rohan said that the two have known each other for 9 years and are best friends.

5. Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff

The two have been rumoured to be dating, however, neither have confirmed the relationship. Tiger's sister, Krishna did speak about her bond with Disha.

From attending wedding receptions to going on vacations and flouting Covid norms, these two are always together.

6. Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter

The two haven't confirmed their relationship but they went on a trip to the Maldives together in December 2020 and that sparked rumours.

7. Taapsee Pannu & Mathias Boe

While talking to ETimes, Tapsee said, "I didn’t want to date someone from the industry for this very reason. I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I always share a picture with those who matter to me on their birthdays and did the same for Mathias, who is a part of my inner circle."

However, Tapsee and the badminton player from Denmark have been spotted on vacations together.

8. Jahnvi Kapoor & Akshat Rajan

Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating her ex-boyfriend, Akshat again, especially after she wished him with an 'I love you' on his birthday.

9. Abhay Deol & Saireena Mamik

Abhay is known to be a very private person but sources have stated that he is dating celebrity manager-cum-artist, Saireena for the past 2 years.

Rumours of them moving in together have also been doing the rounds.

10. Bhumi Pednekar & Jackky Bhagnani

These gym buddies, despite denying it reportedly have been linked together time and again.

Which couple is your favourite?