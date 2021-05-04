Whether their acting career ended before it could start, or whether it was never an option in the first place, but for these star kids, the money is not in front of the camera.

Here's a look at the star kids of Bollywood who rake in the moolah through businesses other than acting:

1. Ekta Kapoor

Legendary actor Jeetendra Kapoor's daughter Ekta Kapoor is no stranger to show business. The TV and movie producer has made a name for herself with her production company Balaji Motion Pictures and Video-on-Demand platform ALT Balaji. A Padma Shri recipient, Ekta Kapoor is one successful businesswoman, with a reported net worth of $13 million.

2. Tusshar Kapoor

Except for the Golmaal frachise, Tusshar Kapoor's acting skills failed to make a mark. While he still appears in small roles in movies, he has also started the production house, Tusshar Entertainment House. The first picture under the banner, Laxmii, was released on Disney+Hotstar, and Kapoor's net worth is currently valued at $11 million.

3. Twinkle Khanna

Of all the star kids on the list, yesteryear stars Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle Khanna easily had the most "successful" acting career - though, as she admits herself, it was thankfully a short-lived one.

Khanna is now a published author, film producer, newspaper columnist, and interior designer. She also launched the bilingual digital media platform Tweak India in 2019. As per reports, her net worth is currently valued at $30 million.

4. Krishna Shroff

Much like her father, Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff is certainly one to live by her own rules A fitness enthusiast like her brother, Krishna Shroff is actually the co-founder of MMA Matrix Fitness Center, an MMA fitness center as well as the founder of Matrix Fight Night, a sporting league. She has a reported net worth of approximately $3 million, as of 2020.

5. Uday Chopra

Son of Bollywood director Yash Chopra, Uday Chopra tried his hand at acting before resorting to a career behind the camera - something he had been doing since 1991 when he first worked as an assistant director on his father's film, Lamhe. Today, Chopra runs the film production company YRF Entertainment (a subsidiary of Yash Raj Films). He also founded Yomics, the comic book division of YRF in 2012. His net worth is currently estimated at $5 million.

6. Esha Deol

While Esha did try her hand at acting with movies like Dhoom, Yuva, etc., she could not strike a chord with the audience. Today, Esha is a published author and film producer, with a reported net worth of $2-5 million. She is also a trained Odissi dancer, and is apparently gearing to return to acting soon.

7. Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni

A yoga enthusiast and jewelry designer, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the eldest daughter of actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. While her brother, Ranbir, ventured into acting, Riddhima has stayed away from the limelight, and instead worked on building her jewelry line, ‘R’ Jewelry. Her current net worth is valued at $3 million.

8. Rhea Kapoor

While both her siblings ventured into acting, Rhea Kapoor, daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, chose to take her life in a different direction. A film producer and fashionista, Rhea is the co-owner of fashion line Rheson, with a reported net worth of $6 million.

9. Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan, the eldest daughter of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, chose to express herself through writing rather than acting, like the rest of her family. A noted columnist and published author, Shweta is also a former model who recently launched the fashion label MXS with Monisha Jaisingh. As per reports her net worth, as of 2020, was valued at $8 million.

10. Saba Ali Khan

Both her siblings, Saif and Soha, followed in their mother, Sharmila Tagore's footsteps and pursued acting. But Saba decided to move in a different direction. A jewelry designer and tarot reader, Saba was recently appointed the Chief Trustee (mutawalli) of the Royal Trust (Auqaf-e-Shahi) established by Bhopal. While her net worth is a mystery, it has been reported that she is also responsible for looking over the business and properties of the Pataudi clan, valued at ₹2,700 crores.

11. Sakshi Khanna

Rumors that Sakshi Khanna, late actor Vinod Khanna's youngest son (from his second marriage), will make his Bollywood debut have been floating for years now but it looks like Sakshi is content being behind the camera. He has worked as a model and an assistant director with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and a few years ago, started his production house (with two partners), Jugaad Motion Pictures.

The news that he was following his father's "spiritual" footsteps and joining the OSHO group also surfaced on social media some time back. For now, Sakshi is leading a quiet life, away from the limelight. His reported net worth is not known, but Jugaad Motion has been producing movies and popular music videos for artists like Prateek Kuhad, Ritviz et.

12. Jackky Bhagnani

Son of producer Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky debuted as an actor in 2009. However, over the years, despite multiple releases, his acting journey has been nothing to write home about. His journey as a producer, on the other hand, has been more fruitful. As a producer he has given hits like Sarbjit, Coolie No. 1, etc., and produced music videos. His net worth is valued between $3-$5 million, reportedly.

Not just actors!