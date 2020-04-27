Dancer, lyricist, composer, singer, a judge and of course, a todu rapper! The swag mera desi star Raftaar does it all. Wherever he goes, he brings down the house with his infectious energy and slick raps. A party is incomplete with the DJ blasting Raftaar's tracks on full blast. But how much do you know about him?





Well, here are 10 lesser known facts about this swag-star:

1) His real name is Dilin Nair.

dilli-wala swag comes from!

He was born in 1988 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala but was born & brought up in Delhi. Guess, that's where thecomes from!

2) Much before he became the rapper everyone loves, he was a dancer.



In fact, he even auditioned for the DID doubles season in 2011.

3) It's not been a cake walk for him.

To make ends meet, he would take dance classes at Rs 150 per kid.

4) He wasn't born with a silver spoon.



Raftaar's father was a cleaner with the Indian Railways and his mother, a typist.

5) He marked his debut as a songwriter in 2013 when he penned down the lyrics to "Tamanche pe Disco" for the movie Bullet Raja.

The song featured Saif. Wondering if he said "Wowwww" after hearing the lyrics.

6) Back in 2006, he also worked as a salesman for UCB where he earned Rs.10k a month.

He revealed this in an interview with Neha Dhupia.

7) Raftaar used to post his compositions on Orkut, the social networking site back in the days.



That's where he would follow other rappers and communities too.

8) In 2017, he also entered the Bengali Film Industry with the title track of the film "One".



Well, he didn't actually sing in Bengali, he sung the Hindi part in collaboration with Vishal Dadlani, who took care of the Bengali lyrics.

9) Apna desi swag Hollywood bhi pahunch chuka hai.

Raftaar created a special rap for the Hollywood Movie "Passengers" featuring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence.





10) Raftaar & Rahman have also worked together

The rapper also got a chance to perform a Bollywood track with the music maestro. In fact, A.R. Rahman himself recorded Raftaar and just look at the excitement.

And yes, the perfect way to get rid of the lockdown blues is by listening to Raftaar's new music album!





Released on 13th April, these 16 tracks of the album, "Mr. Nair" are already making their way to the top. The tracks take you on Mr. Nair's journey. From the challenges he faced to how he reached the stage.





Get set PLAY.

Samajh mein aaya kya!?