Desi TV shows have been entertaining us for decades now and unlike general assumptions, some of them really made sense and topped the rating charts. So, here are the best-rated desi TV shows according to IMDb :

1. Upanishad Ganga - 9.7

If you still watch DD1, you'll be well aware of this series. This show introduces us to the concepts of the ancient religious texts, Upanishads, and the philosophy of the Vedic culture by narrating new and different stories on these topics everyday.

2. Malgudi Days - 9.5

Another timeless childhood favourite on DD1. This show introduces us to the people living in a small town called Malgudi and makes us cherish their simple lives.

3. Wagle Ki Duniya - 9.4

A feel-good show about how three- generations of a middle-class family who are living together under one roof solve basic life struggles with each other's help.

4. Lucky - 9.3

Fantasy shows actually used to be pretty good and this show was proof. The show was about a guy called Lucky who was a small shopkeeper but later came to know that he was born as a Rakshak. His job was to save antique artifacts from the miscreants.

5. Chanakya - 9.3

A very gripping historical drama that narrated the life story and adventures of Chanakya. He was an expert economist, political theorist, strategist and hence an advisor of Chandragupta Maurya.

6. Sumit Sambhal Lega - 9.2

A fun-loving series about a guy named Sumit who is quite lazy and reckless. The show generally revolves around how he keeps ending up in trouble and how he finds some very twisted ways to solve his problems.

7. Mahisagar - 9.1

The show revolves around a girl name Mahi who just got married and started living with her husband and her in-laws. Her sweet and sour disputes with her new mother-in-law makes the show even more entertaining.

8. Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev - 9.1

This series depicts the life stories of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. It narrates how their union and separation changed their lives forever and how they dealt with it.

9. Ramayan - 9.1

This beloved series recently became the most viewed mythological show in the world. This adaptation showcases the journey of Lord Rama and his brother Laxman who set out to save Rama's wife, Sita, who has been kidnapped by the demon king of Lanka Ravana.

10. Chandragupta Maurya - 8.9

A historical drama based on the life of one of the major Indian Emperors of ancient India, Chandragupta Maurya.

Let the binge fest begin.