What would you do if a copy of all your intimate, ‘risky’ texts got into someone’s hands and they can possibly leak them out? Someone is even threatening you to release it to the public?

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri find themselves trapped in a similar nightmare set in the 90s in the latest Bollywood flick Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) is a male mehendi (henna) artist, who is loved for his skill who falls in love with Vidya (Triptii Dimri). After much romantic hustling, they tie the knot and decide to record the intimate memories of their first night as a married couple. They probably had FOMO way before the term even took birth. But the CD gets stolen in a burglary, and this flings open a Pandora’s box full of chaos, crimes, and criminals. Who stole the disc, and are Vicky and Vidya able to catch the culprit?

The film released this Friday on 11th October. Check out these tweets before you book your tickets.

#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo Review :

This movie felt like a badly written play executed at the last moment without any practice. The story is so inconsistent that it feels like a different movie after every 10-20 mins. Seriously you need JIGRA to watch this film 💀

Rating : 1.5/5 pic.twitter.com/w4GKsy99fV — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) October 11, 2024

https://twitter.com/maadalaadlahere/status/1844640001696403949

#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo



⭐️⭐️



Too many characters. Except #VijayRaaz, no one really impresses. #TriptiDimri is the weakest of all. #RajkumarRao is just ok. Writing and direction of the film are below avg. After a certain point, you barely laugh or find the film entertaining. — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) October 11, 2024

#Movies ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ movie review: Rajkummar Rao enlivens this long title with a short shelf life https://t.co/j2htqc3xKx — Adam (@Toyertoys5) October 11, 2024

#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo

,Celebrating Lowbrow Humour



Every character in #RaajShaandilyaa’s screechy tyres wala rant race is a caricature. They all speak in loud obstreperous tones , sometimes earsplitting in their insistence. This is a world where one has to grab… — Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) October 11, 2024

It's Okay And Average Comedy Movie For Me…. Comedy & Jokes Hit and Miss type ke hai….Gaane bhut mast hai….thodi jagah hnsi bhi aai but Story okish type…..last me to sab change hi ho gya…. Ok Ok Movie 👍 #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo pic.twitter.com/LZwBmM7In1 — Vikramaditya Super! (@Harish_7vk) October 11, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo : Decent Entertainer



Typical Raaj Shaandilya' film. Movie works in a part. One liner are too good, but some jokes falls Falters. film is actually feels stretches due to its average writing. Rajkumaar Rao did fine work. Tripti dimri's performance feels… pic.twitter.com/QXfQOdpDfT — Review Bollywood (@ReviewBollywoo1) October 11, 2024