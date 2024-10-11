What would you do if a copy of all your intimate, ‘risky’ texts got into someone’s hands and they can possibly leak them out? Someone is even threatening you to release it to the public?
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri find themselves trapped in a similar nightmare set in the 90s in the latest Bollywood flick Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) is a male mehendi (henna) artist, who is loved for his skill who falls in love with Vidya (Triptii Dimri). After much romantic hustling, they tie the knot and decide to record the intimate memories of their first night as a married couple. They probably had FOMO way before the term even took birth. But the CD gets stolen in a burglary, and this flings open a Pandora’s box full of chaos, crimes, and criminals. Who stole the disc, and are Vicky and Vidya able to catch the culprit?
The film released this Friday on 11th October. Check out these tweets before you book your tickets.