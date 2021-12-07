Bollywood actresses have proven their mettle with strong movies and powerful roles in the male-dominated industry in the years that went by. Believe it or not, women are multi-taskers, and they do it pretty well. Celebs have not only shown exemplary performance on-screen, but have started successful ventures irl.

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina launched her own beauty brand called "Kay Beauty" in 2019, in association with beauty giant Nykaa. The brand boasts of many products, starting from makeup essentials to a complete skin care range, suited primarily for Asian skin. Katrina calls it, "a bridge between high glamour and care." It is the first beauty line that has emerged out of Bollywood.

Recently, "Kay with Katrina" completed two years of its launch. Her net worth is Rs 224 crores at present.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia has ventured into three very varying fields, and has succeeded in establishing each of them. While Ed-a-Mamma is a sustainable clothing line for children launched in 2020, Coexist is a platform that works towards animal and ecological welfare launched in 2017 and Eternal Sunshine Productions is Alia's own production house launched in the beginning of this year.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

From the recently launched "Sona", a restaurant in New York to the vegan haircare brand "Anomaly" launched this year and a production company "Purple Pebble Pictures" in 2015, Priyanka has donned the hat of a successful businesswoman in addition to having made waves with her acting skills.

The production company made successful Bollywood movies like The Sky Is Pink and The White Tiger.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika is emerging as an active investor in retail consumer focused startups. In 2017, she launched "KA Enterprises", a platform through which she has invested in a yoghurt brand Epigamia, Front-Row, a hobby based startup, electric taxi enterprise Blu Smart and Bellatrix, an aerospace start-up. She also co-owns 'All About You', an apparel label with Myntra.

5. Anushka Sharma

Anushka, along with her brother Karnesh, started a production company 'Clean Slate Filmz' in 2013, which has produced some hit movies and web series like Bulbbul, Phillauri, and NH10. She also launched her apparel line 'Nush' in 2017, and has even opened two rescue animal shelters outside Mumbai along with her husband Virat Kohli.

6. Malaika Arora

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora launched an investment company, Malaika Arora Ventures, which funds lifestyle, health and wellness start-ups such as Sarva and Nude Bowls. She has also set her own yoga studio for women called Diva Yoga.

7. Jacqueline Fernandez

With having invested ₹35 million in Rakyan Beverages' Raw Pressery in 2020, Jacqueline became India's first celebrity to part-finance a consumer products firm, as the company claims.

8. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna owns a digital media company 'Tweak India', which aims at answering women's questions on health, wellness, career, relationships, parenting, among others. She also co-founded the production company 'Grazing Goat Pictures' which has produced films like OMG: Oh My God, Fugly and Singh is Bling.

9. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

In 2013, Shilpa Shetty launched a real-estate company, "Groupco Developers" with her friend Hem Tejuja for developing housing projects.

10. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal invested in a Mumbai-based online gaming platform Okie Gaming, and later joined as a board member in 2020. She also started a home-decor business with her husband Gautam Kitchlu after their marriage in 2020.

And that's how magic works, as these ladies have proved how women can pursue their career, passion AND be successful businesswomen. Excelling at everything is kinda synonymous with women.

*Laughs in women.