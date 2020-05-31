Britain's Got Talent has showcased some wonderful talents to the world. Recently, a 10-year-old Indian-origin girl by the name of Souparnika Nair was a contestant and she blew the judges away.

In her audition, Nair sang The Trolley Song by Judy Garland where she was stopped midway by judge Simon Cowell. The judge asked her to sing Never Enough, another song from her list so that they all could hear a different part of her voice.

After singing the second song, Souparnika got a standing ovation from the audience and the judges for her spectacular performance. Judge Simon Cowell added after,

Souparnika Nair you absolutely nailed it. You are a gutsy little thing.

But this powerhouse performance didn't just impress the judges from Britain's Got Talent, it also managed to grab the attention of music maestro AR Rahman who praised Nair.

Nice to wake up to this💥 https://t.co/51EdsYY1iY — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 27, 2020

Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams who are the four judges in the show gave a thumbs up to the 10-year-old girl and sent her to the next round.