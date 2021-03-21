Bollywood has on many incidents had actors play characters that are nowhere near their actual age. And some of them really took us by surprise!

Here are some examples of middle-aged actors who played college kids in famous films:

1. Aamir Khan In 3 Idiots

12 years ago, when the film released 56-year-old Aamir Khan was 44 and playing the role of Rancho in college.

2. Kareena Kapoor in Bodyguard

In this love story, Kareena played a college student who falls in love with her bodyguard. The 40-year-old actor was 30 when the movie released in 2011.

3. Madhavan in 3 Idiots

The 50-years-old veteran actor was 38 when the film released in 2009 and he played the role of Farhan.

4. Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

This 2019 film set in college saw a 38-year-old (now 40) Shahid Kapoor playing the titular role.

5. Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The 55-year-old Bollywood Badshah was actually 32-years-old when this film released and he iconised the role of Rahul.

6. Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2

You all saw this coming! Tiger Shroff, who is 31 now, was 29-years-old when this film released in 2019.

7. Akshay Kumar in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

Who can forget the shapeshifter movie? 53-year-old Akshay Kumar played the role of a very problematic college student at the age of 34 in this film.

8. Sohail Khan in Krishna Cottage

This 2004 Ekta Kapoor film starred then 33-year-old Sohail Khan (now 50) as a college student.

9. Manisha Koirala in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

50-year-old Manisha Koirala was 31 when she was cast as a college student in this 2002 cult film.

10. Salman Khan in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

This iconic 1998 film starred Salman Khan as a happy-go-lucky college student at the age of 32.

11. Madhavan in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Yes, everyone had a crush on him. But Madhavan was actually 30 when this movie released in 2001 and played a college student, can you believe that?