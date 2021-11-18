The only thing that Bollywood has been persistent in doing (without even flinching once) is promoting sexism. From normalizing stalking, violence against women and the classic "no means yes", it has done it all. We bring you 11 dialogues that have so gloriously normalized violence and how.

1. And Kabir Singh mastered this act.

Pyar se de rahe hain, rakh lo, warna thappad maar ke bhi de sakte hain.

- Dabangg

2. Of course.

Balatkar se yaad aaya meri biwi kahan hai.

- Grand Masti

3. And hence, girls never go out in the dark.

Akeli ladki khuli tijori ki tarah hoti hai.

- Jab We Met

4. Cue ye uska style hoinga.

Agar khubsurat ladki ko na chedo toh wo bhi toh uski beizzati hoti hai na.

- Maalamaal

5. Male entitlement loading in 3...2...1...

Marriage se pehle ladkiyan sex object hoti hain or marriage ke bad they object to sex.

- Kambakhht Ishq

6. Poor man.

Biwi se sex maang le toh hum bikhari... Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachari... Aur kisi tarah jugaad lagake usse sex hasil karle na toh balatkari bhi hum hai.

- Pati, Patni Aur Woh

7. Really?

Ek chumma, ek chumma, ek chumma...

- Housefull 4

7. Aur ye meri choice hai. F*** off.

Woh meri bandi hai.

- Kabir Singh

8. And for the last time, NO means YES, doesn't it?

Tu haan kar yah naa kar, tu hain meri Kiran...

- Jaadu Teri Nazar

9. Made it clear, that harrassment=phere. No thanks, next.

Ya toh rape ke ilzaam mein saat saal saza kaat le, ya uske saath saat phere le le.

- Main Khiladi Tu Anari

10. Rape jokes are not funny, director sahab, even for men.

They tore it all up.

- Badrinath Ki Dulhania

11. Another Housefull 4 delight.

Iske gender ka tender nahi hua. Mai abla hoon, tabla nahi.

- Housefull 4

When will we stop with this nonsense?